Banyana still have a lot to play for at WAFCON, says Ellis

“It’s not just the medal but like I said we’re going to try and do this for Gabriela," said Ellis.

Despite their failure to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Banyana Banyana still have something to play for and they will fight with everything left in them to return home with a medal.



This is according to Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.



ALSO READ: Banyana star Salgado on the mend after successful surgery



Speaking ahead of the third-place playoff match against Ghana at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday night (kick-off is at 9pm SA time), Ellis said that it was important for Banyana to end their WAFCON campaign on a high note.



“Most definitely, there’s disappointment with not getting to the final of course but there’s still something to play for and that is important,” said Ellis.



Ellis added that they also want to win their encounter against the Black Queens for Gabriela Salgado, who will miss it because of an injury.



Salgado suffered a serious injury during Banyana Banyana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in a semifinal clash played against Nigeria at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium last Tuesday.



“It’s not just the medal but like I said we’re going to try and do this for Gabriela. She is going home with an injury, we will make sure that she gets a medal because it’s important that we still fight for the third place, so there’s still something to play for, it’s not just a playoff match that doesn’t mean anything. It’s a playoff match that gets you a medal and I think it’s going to be important how we lift ourselves up after this and then get ready for that match,” said Ellis.

Meanwhile, Salgado underwent a successful operation at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday.



Banyana team doctor, Dr Lindi Mokoena, says following the operation, Salgado will be out of action for the rest of the year.

“Gabi sustained a fracture of the mid-shaft of her left leg during the fixture against Nigeria and underwent a successful surgery at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca. She will be out of action for the rest of the year, but we are pleased that she received exceptional care from the medical team of Banyana Banyana, CAF and the hospital,” said Dr Mokoena.



ALSO READ: Ellis blames Salgado injury for Banyana’s WAFCON loss



“We were fully confident and comfortable with the procedure that was performed in Morocco and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to CAF and the dedicated staff at the Mohamed VI University Hospital for their professionalism and outstanding support during this time.”