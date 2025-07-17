Three picks for the weekend: Lions, Boks, Banyana to win

There's a lot to look forward to for South African sports fans over the coming days.

The Springboks take on Georgia in a one-off Test on Saturday. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Sports fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend, with the Springboks, Proteas, and Banyana Banyana all in action, while the Open Championship is also underway in Northern Ireland. Here then are three of our top picks for the weekend.

Rugby

Australia v Lions

It’s the first of three Tests between Australia and the British and Irish Lions, taking place in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Lions have enjoyed a good tour of Australia, winning all their matches and are favourites going into this Test, while the Australians have struggled for consistency in recent times.

However, we all know the Australian mentality when it comes to sport – you just can’t write them off.

Citizen prediction: Lions by 15

Betway odds: Australia at 4.00 for the win, Lions at 1.23 and a draw at 26.00

Boks v Georgia

It’s the reigning world champions’ final match before the Rugby Championship, which gets going later next month.

So far this season the Springboks have beaten the Barbarians in a friendly and Italy in two Tests. They have, however, not put together a complete performance, but against second tier Georgia they could put up a cricket score in Mbombela on Saturday.

Siya Kolisi is back to lead the Boks.

Citizen prediction: Boks by 40

Betway odds: Boks at 1.00 for the win, Georgia at 25.00 and a draw at 80.00.

Banyana Banyana v Senegal

Desiree Ellis’ Banyana Banyana took a while to warm up in the defence of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, but they showed their class in a 4-0 hammering of Mali to top Group C and move into Saturday’s quarterfinal against Senegal.

The Lionesses of Teranga beat DR Congo 4-0 in their opening match. And despite narrow defeats to Zambia and Morocco, they qualified for the last eight as one of the two best third-placed finishers in the three WAFCON groups.

Banyana have to be heavy favourites, and should be able to keep the momentum gained from the Mali mauling.

Citizen prediction: Banyana 2 Senegal 0

Betway odds: South Africa at 1.40 for the win, Senegal at 6.20 and a draw at 4.40.

Betway odds correct at midday Thursday and subject to change.