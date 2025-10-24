Three predictions: Wins for Pirates, Real Madrid and Glasgow Warriors?

It's a big, testing weekend for the likes of Barcelona and the Bulls.

A thrilling weekend of sports action awaits fans, so here are three of our predictions for the weekend.

Orlando Pirates v FC St Eloi Lupopo

Orlando Pirates are going to need a miraculous comeback against DR Congo giants FC St Eloi Lupopo on Saturday if they are to qualify for the group stages of this season’s Caf Champions League.

A 3-0 defeat last weekend in Lubumbashi has left the Buccaneers on the brink of an early exit from a tournament they made the semifinals of last season.

Pirates’ new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made a decent start to the season on the whole, winning the MTN8, reaching the Carling Knockout quarterfinals, and guiding Pirates to six consecutive Betway Premiership wins.

This mountain may just prove too steep for Pirates, however.

Prediction: Pirates 3 Lupopo 1

Betway odds: N/A

Real Madrid v Barcelona

It’s El Clasico time on Sunday as Real Madrid host Barcelona in a La Liga showdown at the Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso’s Real are currently two points clear of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona at the top of the table.

A 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on September 27 is the only blip on an otherwise perfect record for Real in both their domestic league and Champions League so far this season.

French striker Kylian Mbappe already has 15 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona are also capable of rattling in the goals, with 33 in total across 12 games in all competitions this season. On Tuesday, Femin Lopez bagged a hat-trick as they thumped Olympiakos 6-1 in the Champions League.

Sunday’s game should be full of goals but Real might just edge it.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 2

Betway odds: Real Madrid 2.05, Barcelona 3.25, Draw 4.10

Rugby

Glasgow v Bulls

Franco Smith’s former champions, Glasgow Warriors, take on the Bulls of Johan Ackermann in the final round of action in the URC before the international break.

Both teams have won three out of four so far, with Glasgow going into this home game after a 42-17 away win to Ospreys last weekend, while the Bulls won 28-27 away to Connacht.

Everything points to a Glasgow win at home.

Prediction: Glasgow by 15

Betway odds: Glasgow 1.30, Bulls 3.95, Draw 35.00

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.