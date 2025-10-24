Bulls say there’s ‘no bigger test’ for their defence than Glasgow

Coach Johan Ackermann also backed Etienne Janneke, who gets an opportunity in the absence of the suspended Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

The Bulls say their defence is improving every week, but “there is no bigger test than Glasgow” in that regard.

The Pretoria union have conceded 18 tries (and 126 points in total) in four games, ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash against the tournament’s 2023/24 winners at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (kick-off 8.45pm).

Still, three wins have placed the Bulls sixth on the table as they travel to a team they have a 3-2 win record against. This includes a 26-19 victory in their last outing in Scotland, in April.

Wessels’ suspension opens door for Janneke

The Bulls rang the changes for the game, having to go without Springboks Canan Moodie and Wilco Louw who return to South Africa for national duty ahead of the Springboks’ five-test Outgoing Tour.

The Bulls are also without Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who was part of the Springbok squad but would have played for the franchise had he not copped a nine-match suspension for grabbing an opponent’s genitals during their 28-27 win against Connacht last Friday.

The suspension was served reportedly without conclusive video evidence, and head coach Johan Ackermann said the news caught them off-guard.

He said now the side has to demonstrate character by adapting, with prop Alulutho Tshakweni unavailable while he attends a family funeral.

The coach said this provides an opportunity for Etienne Janneke, who will play from the bench while Springboks Gerhard Steenekamp and Johan Grobbelaar start at loosehead prop and hooker, respectively, where Wessels normally features.

Springbok lock Ruan Nortjé (captain) and loose forward Marcell Coetzee also return to the starting XV, while utility back Kurt-Lee Arendse will play his first match for the Bulls in a year.

He missed out on a crucial part of last season when he signed to play in Japan on Sabbatical, and had been unavailable in the early season due to national duty and injury.

Bulls gear up for tough clash against Glasgow

Ackermann said the Bulls look at their defence in training every Monday, and he had seen an improvement as the weeks progressed.

But they would have their hands full against last year’s semi-finalists. “Knowing [coach] Franco Smith, the way he plays – and the team is full of confidence…

“They are one of the leading teams in the competition. They want to expose us because that is how good they are. It’s a great test for us.”

He said the Bulls would have to be physical and again play with their hearts to come out top.

Captain Nortjé echoed his coaches words on needing to up the physicality, especially in defence.

“We know Glasgow are a quality side,” he said. “They will want to run us all around the park.

“For us it is to execute what we have been planning this week and be ready to show character and pitch up with the right mindset.”