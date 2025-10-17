Three weekend picks for punters

Pirates and the Lions have been tipped to win their respective matches this weekend.

It’s an action-packed weekend of sport, with much of the focus on the African Champions League, the English Premiership and the United Rugby Championship. Here then are three of our top picks for the weekend.

St Eloi Lupopo v Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will both be in Lubumbashi in the DR Congo this weekend, to play qualifying matches in the Caf Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

Pirates are looking to make it to the Champions League group stages for the second season in a row, and went into the international break in splendid form.

Players like Oswin Appollis, Evidence Makgopa and Sipho Mbule should be on a high after qualifying for the World Cup with Bafana Bafana.

The Buccaneers take on FC St Eloi Lupopo, who finished second in the DRC top flight last season, on Sunday.

Our prediction: Lupopo 0 Pirates 1

Betway odds: Not available

Liverpool v Man Utd

Liverpool will be looking to recover from a horrible week leading into the international break, as they face old rivals Manchester United in the English Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s Reds lost back-to-back Premier League games to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, and sandwiched in between that was a Champions League loss to Galatasaray.

Manchester United took a 2-0 win over Sunderland into the international break, but Ruben Amorim’s side have continued to blow hot and cold this season.

This game ended in a 2-2 draw last season and another share of the spoils could be on the cards here.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2 Man Utd 2

Betway odds: Liverpool 1.62, United 4.90, draw 4.50

Rugby

Lions v Scarlets

It’s round four of the United Rugby Championship and after three defeats in Europe, the Lions will be desperate to win again when they host Scarlets from Wales at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Back on home soil and on the highveld the Lions will be the favourites to take this one, despite their wobbly form on the road. Scarlets were also soundly beaten by the Stormers at home last weekend (34), so can’t be in a good space.

Our prediction: Lions by 20

Betway odds: Lions 1.20, Scarlets 5.40, draw 29.00

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.