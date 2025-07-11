Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Our top three weekend picks: Wins for the Lions, Boks and PSG?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Jonty Mark

3 minute read

11 July 2025

08:07 am

The Boks are up against Italy and seeking a big performance.

Wilco Louw

Springbok prop Wilco Louw has a big hob ahead of him against Italy this weekend. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

There’s again plenty to look forward to this weekend, with the Springboks in action in Gqeberha, while the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia continues and there is the not-so-small-matter of the Club World Cup final also taking place.

Here then are our top three tips for the weekend.

Rugby

Lions v AUNZ XV

The touring British and Irish Lions are unbeaten so far on their tour of Australia. They’ve beaten the Western Force, Reds, Waratahs and Brumbies and next face a combined Australia-New Zealand XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Don’t expect a shock win by the combined side which doesn’t feature too many Test stars. This will be another comfortable victory for the Lions ahead of next week’s first Test.

Prediction: Lions by 30

Boks v Italy

The reigning world champions struggled somewhat to put the Italians away at Loftus last week and this Saturday in Gqeberha we could see something similar.

It’s a very changed Bok team, with a few uncapped players in the mix, and Willie le Roux getting his 100th cap, and lock Salmaan Moerat captaining the side.

The Italians will be pumped up after their efforts in Pretoria and will back themselves to pull off an upset win. Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will expect a big response from his team.

Prediction: Boks by 15

Football

Chelsea v PSG

The 2025 Fifa Club World Cup comes to a conclusion on Sunday when European champions Paris St Germain take on Chelsea in the final in New Jersey, close to New York City.

PSG will go into the game as red-hot favourites, particularly after the way they took Real Madrid apart in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique’s side demolished Real 4-0 in the same way they destroyed Inter Milan 5-0 in this year’s Champions League final.

Chelsea have done well to reach the final, coming through their half of the draw unscathed while the likes of Inter and Manchester City fell by the wayside. PSG, however, are likely to be a step up in class that Chelsea will find hard to manage.

Prediction: PSG 3 Chelsea 1

Read more on these topics

British & Irish Lions Chelsea F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG) Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Senzo Mchunu investigation will take longer to finalise, says Public Protector
Opinion Rich continent, poor people
South Africa Limpopo initiate dies in hospital after having epileptic fit
News Ramaphosa to address nation following allegations by Mkhwanazi
South Africa ‘My life is stuck’: Home Affairs’ three-year ID delay leaves man unable to marry

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp