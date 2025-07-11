Our top three weekend picks: Wins for the Lions, Boks and PSG?

The Boks are up against Italy and seeking a big performance.

Springbok prop Wilco Louw has a big hob ahead of him against Italy this weekend. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

There’s again plenty to look forward to this weekend, with the Springboks in action in Gqeberha, while the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia continues and there is the not-so-small-matter of the Club World Cup final also taking place.

Here then are our top three tips for the weekend.

Rugby

Lions v AUNZ XV

The touring British and Irish Lions are unbeaten so far on their tour of Australia. They’ve beaten the Western Force, Reds, Waratahs and Brumbies and next face a combined Australia-New Zealand XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Don’t expect a shock win by the combined side which doesn’t feature too many Test stars. This will be another comfortable victory for the Lions ahead of next week’s first Test.

Prediction: Lions by 30

Boks v Italy

The reigning world champions struggled somewhat to put the Italians away at Loftus last week and this Saturday in Gqeberha we could see something similar.

It’s a very changed Bok team, with a few uncapped players in the mix, and Willie le Roux getting his 100th cap, and lock Salmaan Moerat captaining the side.

The Italians will be pumped up after their efforts in Pretoria and will back themselves to pull off an upset win. Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will expect a big response from his team.

Prediction: Boks by 15

Chelsea v PSG

The 2025 Fifa Club World Cup comes to a conclusion on Sunday when European champions Paris St Germain take on Chelsea in the final in New Jersey, close to New York City.

PSG will go into the game as red-hot favourites, particularly after the way they took Real Madrid apart in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique’s side demolished Real 4-0 in the same way they destroyed Inter Milan 5-0 in this year’s Champions League final.

Chelsea have done well to reach the final, coming through their half of the draw unscathed while the likes of Inter and Manchester City fell by the wayside. PSG, however, are likely to be a step up in class that Chelsea will find hard to manage.

Prediction: PSG 3 Chelsea 1