Five things to look out for when the Springboks face Italy in Gqeberha

It's a new-look and exciting Springbok team that will run out against Italy in the second Test in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Canan Moodie will wear the Bok No 13 jersey against Italy on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

The Springboks are 1-0 up in their two match series against Italy after a 42-22 win at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday. This weekend they’re up against the same Italians in Gqeberha and hoping to make a big impression after a few struggles last Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to the matchday 23 from last week, with a few players set to make their debuts and Willie le Roux to earn his 100th Test cap.

Here then are five things to know about the Bok team playing this weekend.

Willie le Roux hits 100

The veteran fullback, who is 35 years old and who made his debut for the national team in 2013, will win his 100th cap for the Boks on Saturday. He will become the eighth South African to hit the mark after Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtwawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

In his career, Le Roux has played club and provincial rugby for Boland, Griquas, Cheetahs, Sharks, Wasps in England, Canon Eagles and Toyota Verblitz in Japan, and most recently the Bulls.

Newcomers to Bok roll of honour

Following Vincent Tshituka’s Test debut last weekend in Pretoria, a few other players are set to win their first caps this weekend.

While non of the starters are uncapped, three rookies will be on the bench, waiting for their opportunity to run on to the field. They are prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye of the Lions, lock Cobus Wiese of the Bulls and centre-wing Ethan Hooker of the Sharks.

Wiese and his brother, starting No 8 Jasper, are set to become the 37th set of brothers to play for the Boks.

Ethan Hooker will make his debut on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

Players keen to make their mark

Eight starters and three bench-sitters have played less than 20 Tests for the Boks and are still looking to impress coach Rassie Erasmus and show they deserve more opportunities in future, especially for the Rugby Championship later this year.

In the backs, wing Edwill van der Merwe has just one Test to his name, Canan Moodie has 12 Tests under the belt and Andre Esterhuizen just 19. Manie Libbok has also just played 19 Tests and Grant Williams 18.

In the forwards, lock Ruan Nortje has six caps and captain and lock partner Salmaan Moerat just 10. Tighthead prop Wilco Louw has played 17 Tests.

On the bench, Jan-Hendrik Wessels (4), Evan Roos (7) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (8) will want to make an impact.

Captain for the day Salmaan Moerat. Picture: Gallo Images

Return of Pieter-Steph du Toit

One of world rugby’s greatest current players and recent World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit is back in business after missing the start of the season because of a few injury setbacks.

The 86 times capped blindside flanker will be one of the more experienced players in the team on Saturday and many of those around him will look to him for guidance. It will be up to Du Toit and Malcolm Marx (77 Tests) to lead the side, along with Moerat.

Du Toit will want to deliver a good performance and show he is over his setbacks. When he plays well the Boks generally perform at the standard everyone has come to expect of them.

Pieter-Steph du Toit last featured for the Boks on the November tour of Europe. Picture: Gallo Images

Selections

With Aphelele Fassi and Damian Willemse the first-choice fullbacks and waiting in the wings, will this be Willie le Roux’s last Test for the Boks? It might be.

Canan Moodie, a regular wing, is back in the No 13 jersey, where he has played before, but how will he go?

Makazole Mapimpi, one of the Boks’ heroes of the 2019 World Cup final win, gets another chance out wide to remind everyone of his skills and talents … it’s a big Test for him.

Salmaan Moerat is again entrusted with the No 4 jersey and the captaincy, though he’s yet to convince at Test level. Will this be his big breakthrough moment?

And finally, with Andre Esterhuizen in the side, but starting at centre, will we see him shift to flank later in the game and fulfil his new “hybrid” role?