Italy Test in Gqeberha: An opportunity for new-look Boks to impress

There's a big opportunity for several fringe players to show what they can offer the world champions in the second Test against Italy.

The Springboks will be hoping for a strong performance against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

The Springboks were given a bit of a wake-up call at Loftus Versfeld and will hope to produce a far better and more clinical performance when they clash with Italy in the second Test between the teams in Gqeberha on Saturday (5.10pm).

To achieve this, coach Rassie Erasmus has put his faith in a bunch of players who wouldn’t be considered first-choice selections.

Only Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Malcolm Marx of the starting XV would possibly make the “first team” when everyone is fit and selectable. The other players picked by Erasmus for the match though will hope to put in a good performance to stay in the mix for the Rugby Championship later in the season.

Here one thinks of men like Manie Libbok at flyhalf, Grant Williams at scrumhalf and Wilco Louw at tighthead prop. The other players are viewed more as back-up men to the more seasoned campaigners, who’re taking a breather this weekend.

Newcomers to Bok set-up

But, that said, there is plenty of excitement about the team selected by Erasmus and how some of the players will perform.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe gets to play just his second Test, Canan Moodie gets another go in the centres, Makazole Mapimpi has a chance to remind everyone of his skills, Ruan Nortje and captain for the game Salmaan Moerat form an intriguing lock pairing, while Thomas du Toit, after a stunning European season, packs down at loosehead prop.

Then, from the bench, we have Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese and Ethan Hooker all set to make their Bok debuts, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels gets another chance to show off his skills and power and Evan Roos will be just as keen to impress. And, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are sure to liven up the action when they enter the fray.

Willie hits 100

Erasmus will hope for a better all-round showing from his men after the struggles at Loftus. He’ll especially want to see a better performance at ruck time where Italy were the better team last weekend, while the bench players will also need to step up after the “bomb squad” failed to make an impression at Loftus.

It is an exciting Bok team, with several players in action who enjoyed good seasons for their respective franchises. They now get a chance to show what they can offer the Boks.

And, let’s not forget, Willie le Roux will become South Africa’s next centurion, as he hits the 100 Test mark this weekend. For this alone, the Boks must produce a performance to be proud of, at the standard South African rugby fans expect of them.