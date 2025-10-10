Three weekend selections: Wins for Bafana, Ghana and Leinster?

Who will come out on top and who will be licking their wounds after the weekend's action?

A big weekend of sport lies ahead with fans having plenty to watch in football and rugby. Here are our three top predictions for the weekend.

Zimbabwe v Bafana Bafana

All eyes will be on Bafana Bafana on Friday night as Hugo Broos’ side look to take one step closer to the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Victory over Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and against Rwanda on Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium should be enough to qualify for the finals next year in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana have not made it easy on themselves, with a three-point deduction handed out by Fifa after they fielded an ineligible player — Teboho Mokoena — against Lesotho in March.

South Africa, however, still have to be favourites to make it.

Benin, who are just ahead of Bafana on goal difference at the top of the group, have tough away fixtures in Rwanda and Nigeria to finish off their campaign. Bafana play both their final matches on home soil.

Our prediction: Zimbabwe 0 Bafana 2

Betway odds: Zimbabwe 13.00, Bafana 1.24, draw 5.00

Ghana v Comoros

Ghana and their supporters are set to celebrate a place at the World Cup finals next year when they host the Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Stars’ 5-0 win over the Central African Republic on Wednesday was basically enough to send them through as the winners of Group I.

Ghana are three points clear of Madagascar in second, but their goal difference is so much better that it would take a frankly ridiculous set of circumstances for Ghana not to top the group.

Our prediction: Ghana 4 Comoros 0

Betway odds: Ghana 1.32, Comoros 10.00, draw 4.50

Rugby

Leinster v Sharks

The defending champions from Ireland host the men from Durban on Saturday night in Dublin desperate to avoid a third straight loss at the start of the competition. Leinster lost to the Stormers and Bulls in South Africa recently.

The Sharks though will be equally keen for a win, after drawing to Dragons and losing to Glasgow in their first two matches of the new season.

The home team will be the big favourites at home.

Our prediction: Leinster by 20

Betway odds: Leinster 1.01, Sharks 21.00, draw 70.00