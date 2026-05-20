OPINION: Sharks will only achieve success when they resolve injury issues

The Sharks need to prioritise their new medical and recovery department under their new setup.

After yet another disappointing season for the Sharks, head coach JP Pietersen said the emergence of several young players during the union’s latest injury crisis should give fans reason to be excited about next year.

The Durban side have also made several promising signings, bringing in Springbok prop Thomas du Toit and former Bok scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl as they say farewell to Springboks Siya Kolisi and Grant Williams, and former Boks Marvin Orie and Francois Venter.

But the Sharks’ recent struggles have not been due to a lack of talent.

43% win rate for proud union

Injury crises have continued to mount at the union, with the side ending each of the past two seasons with around 20 senior players sidelined before effectively having to start over the following year.

Many of these players are Springboks, who have a greater workload than most, though national rest protocols partially offset that.

The Sharks underwent a coaching shake-up this season, and Pietersen will be at least somewhat optimistic after winning nine games out of 16 after taking over from John Plumtree, for a 56% win rate.

It’s better than the season’s overall record of 13 wins out of 30 (43%).

Pietersen complained about never being able to build cohesion in his squad. But when asked about the injury dilemma, the coach said the union would reset before the next season and tackle that problem after new attack coach Scott Mathie arrives.

You can understand their focus was on putting out fires and trying to salvage results in their remaining games. But players were falling left and right until the final match.

The revised structure at the Sharks includes the Medical Health & Recovery department. That is where the Sharks need to pour their focus and resources.

Otherwise, as great as the likes of rising stars Zekhethelo Siyaya, Jaco Williams, Matt Romao, Nick Hatton and Phatu Ganyane are, they will be helpless sitting in the sick bay.

Already, most of those youngsters were out injured for at least some time this season.

The Sharks will never improve on their single URC semi-final appearance and lone Challenge Cup title in European rugby if they do not keep their best players fit and available for extended periods.



