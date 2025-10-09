Bafana’s Williams – We mean business

'The three point deduction wasn’t good news, but there is nothing we can do about it,' Williams told journalists.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has promised that his side have their eyes on the World Cup prize as they head into this evening’s crucial Group C 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe (kick off 6pm).

The Warriors will host Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, a factor that should certainly help Hugo Broos’ side. Zimbabwe do not have a suitable stadium in their own country and were unable to move the game to Botswana, before finally settling on Durban.

Bafana want six out of six

If Bafana can beat Zimbabwe and Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, they are highly likely to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Six points out of six would mean Benin are the only side who could catch South Africa, and while they currently top Group C on goal difference, Gernot Rohr’s side have far more difficult-looking fixtures away to Rwanda and Nigeria.

Bafana could be even further ahead if they had not been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in a qualifier against Lesotho in March.

“The three point deduction wasn’t good news, but there is nothing we can do about it,” Williams told journalists yesterday at the Zimbabwe pre-match press conference.

“Either way, these two games were going to be important. We’ve got a team that means business,”

Bafana wing-back Thapelo Morena, meanwhile, also said that the team will not be thinking of the Teboho Mokoena saga, as they aim to make it through qualification for a World Cup finals for the first time in 24 years.

“Everyone makes mistakes … we won’t dwell on that,” he told SABC Sport.

“We have an opportunity to fix it, and we are willing to fix it. It’s on all of us. We are not one person, we are all wearing the same jersey. ”

It was Morena who changed the game against Zimbabwe in the second half of Bafana’s home qualifier against the Warriors in June 2024.

The Mamelodi Sundowns man came on at half time with the scores tied at 1-1 and netted a brilliant brace in front of a packed Free State Stadium.

Makgopa inclusion

Lyle Foster is likely to start up front for Bafana, with late-call-up Evidence Makgopa the only other striker in the squad. Bafana head coach Hugo Broos explained yesterday why he called up Makgopa.

“When we went to the AFCON (finals) two years ago, everyone was asking ‘what is Makgopa doing in the team?,” Broos told reporters.

“And you saw which role he played at the AFCON (Makgopa led the line as Bafana won a bronze medal).

“He is not Messi or Ronaldo, but he is a guy that can be very helpful for a team.”