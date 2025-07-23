Time to boost Gold Cup coffers

Gavin Lerena is still a man on a mission.

Jockey Gavin Lerena partners four or five favourites on the eight-race card at Scottsville on Wednesday. Picture: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images

Horse players are building up funds for this weekend’s action in Durban, which hosts the last major meeting of the 2024/25 season and a last chance – for a few months – to bet on high-quality gallopers.

Five fixtures before Sunday’s Gold Cup meeting at Greyville offer opportunities to boost the coffers, though caution should be exercised.

Remember: Betway’s Insurebet is a great option in case your selection is beaten into second or third place.

Action at Scottsville

At Scottsville on Wednesday the exotic bet races look tricky. However, there’s a decent wager in Race 1 in the shape of Dean Kannemeyer-trained Tulip Fields (1.90 the Win).

This two-year-old filly will be ridden by Gavin Lerena, who has the national jockey championship sewn up but who is still riding with determination.

Lerena partners four or five favourites on the eight-race card and he must be included in all permutations.

A popular win for Lerena would be aboard Mfethu in Race 2 – for the country’s newest trainer, Vengi Masawi, whose supporting owner Hollywood will be keen to get his career off to a flying start. Mfethu was at 2.60 in the ante-post market – 1.90 on Insurebet 2 and 1.40 on Insurebet 3.

Terminator in Race 5 deserves a change of luck and might get it at 5.00 for the win.

Other race meetings

On Thursday at the Vaal, Lerena again dominates the conversation. The best bet comes in Race 8, in which the jockey does duty for Fanie Bronkhorst aboard Red Amber (1.33).

Trainer Robyn Klaasen could have a productive day with Johnny Drama in Race 2 and Copper Eagle in the third.

Fairview on a Friday is always a prospect for bigger payouts.

As usual down that way, reigning champion jockey Richard Fourie holds a strong hand, with his best being Mr Fox in Race 3.

The brilliantly pedigreed Beach Queen in Race 2 looks well overdue a win, while value is offered by Alado’s Pride in Race 4 and New Mexico in Race 8.

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change.