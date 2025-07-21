Rachel, Savannah and a Kiwi whisper

Things are looking up on the jockey gender front.

When former champion jockey Warren Kennedy was back in Durban recently he got a few phone calls from local trainers asking about the possibility of recruiting a female jockey or two from New Zealand, where he is now No 1.

The interest in women is because of the 1.5kg allowance that all female riders get in this country – a measure introduced a while ago to encourage more girls into the game.

South Africa’s sole female fully fledged jockey Rachel Venniker has been among the top 10 riders in the country in the past two years, is very good at her job and certainly doesn’t need that 1.5kg to compete with men.

But she is happy to take it – just one of the reasons her services are in heavy demand and why Kiwi ladies might fancy a stint here.

In New Zealand, more than 40% of licensed jockeys are female. In Australia it’s over 30%. There are no weight allowances for any senior “hoops” down there.

Women jockeys

South Africa has had a couple of dozen women jockeys over the decades, some of whom have achieved a lot – such as Lisa Prestwood, Genevieve Michel and Nadine Rapson – but many have struggled to find bookings once the apprentice allowance has gone.

Venniker showed yet again what a huge asset she is to local racing at the weekend, returning from injury to land a winner at Scottsville.

After three months out of action with a tibia fracture, the fitness-mad jock was all professionalism in guiding home three-year-old filly Miss Kansas for her boss and mentor, trainer Michael Roberts, and her sponsor, owner Nick Jonsson.

While she’s been on the sidelines, Rachel has acquired winning company in the lady jockey room – apprentice Savanna Valjalo has notched up two winners from 22 rides.

Like Rachel, Savannah was admitted to the SA Jockey Academy as a “mature student”, having already completed schooling, been a work rider and competed successfully in amateur races.

In her 11th race under rules, Savannah got her first winner, on Gareth van Zyl-trained KMV Retrofit, at Greyville in late June.

She is the twin sister of South African Olympic skateboarder Brandon Valjalo and has had a lifelong passion for horses and, more recently, a fierce determination to make it in racing.

Anyone who has had anything to do with Savannah says she is destined to make it in the hardest of games – even without the 4kg apprentice allowance and maybe the 1.5kg too.

Her motto is “Work until your idols become your rivals”.