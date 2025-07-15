Jockey bans stuck in ‘due process’

Some fans are indignant as Lerena heads for the title.

Gavin Lerena is galloping towards a national jockey championship but will have the very slow, grinding gears of legal “due process” to thank if he does clinch the title.

After the past weekend, Lerena was nine winners clear of defending champ Richard Fourie with less than three weeks – and 15 race days – to go in the 2024/25 season.

The Joburg ace’s agent is earning his crust, with his man heavily booked around the country throughout this week, so the odds are with him to land a first crown since 2015.

Bookmakers recently closed their books on the race – interestingly at a stage when Fourie was still the favourite.

Fourie, who set a new record of 378 winners last season, does not appear much engaged in the contest and isn’t travelling as much as he did in 2024 – or as much as Lerena is doing now. Nevertheless, he does have retainers and/or arrangements with prolific trainers Alan Greeff and Justin Snaith and could still trim the lead – especially if his rival suffers a mishap (God forbid, of course).

Neither of the riders have imminent suspensions to worry about – unlike third-placed jockey Craig Zackey, who is currently forced to sit on the sidelines.

But herein lies the rub.

Suspensions

Lerena has an effective 47 days of suspensions in abeyance due to appeals he has lodged with the National Horseracing Authority and which have yet to be heard.

The most serious of these is an effective 30-day ban for an incident involving himself and colleague Jason Gates at Turffontein on 26 January this year.

The racing world was shocked when, during a race, Lerena stood up in his irons and lashed at Gates with his whip. The NHA took until mid-April to convene a hearing on this “road rage” moment.

It found him guilty of various counts and imposed a 90-day suspension with 60 days suspended for two years. He also got a R200,000 fine with half suspended.

Lerena issued a public apology for losing his rag but still appealed against the findings and the penalty. That appeal is still to be heard – due to “due process”.

The popular rider has three other appeal cases pending, involving suspensions and cash fines.

It’s obvious things would have been very different if he’d been forced to serve his bans during the season in which they were incurred. Racing website comment sections are full of indignation. But the law’s the law.

Most newly crowned champions take a well-earned vacation after the frenetic efforts required to get the job done. It’s possible Gav won’t have much choice in the matter.

