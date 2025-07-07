Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen good value for another stage win

Monday’s 178km Stage 3 is from Valenciennes to Dunkirk and is likely to end with a bunch sprint into the historic town of World War 2 fame.

The Tour de France is in full swing, with Monday’s stage set to end in another bunch print finish. Picture: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP

Four legs gives way to two wheels. After excitement overload at the weekend, headlined by the 2025 Durban July, local horse racing takes a break with a blank Monday in the programme.

It’s a chance for punters to relax and switch focus.

The Tour de France, the world’s premier cycle race, set off on its three-week journey on Saturday.

Traversing the French countryside, towns and cities, it’s a relaxing watch on TV while also offering betting opportunities for competitive-spirited sports fans.

Every day of the Tour is a new race for the 180-odd competitors. “Odd” is appropriate as these guys are fit to the point of insanity.

The trick for bettors is to match the stage to the rider.

Monday’s 178km Stage 3 is from Valenciennes to Dunkirk and is likely to end with a bunch sprint into the historic town of World War 2 fame.

The winner of Stage 1, also a sprint finish, speed merchant Jasper Philipsen, is one of the obvious favourites to consider at a generous R4.00 for a win with Betway.

The bookmaker’s favourite is Tim Merlier at R2.60, ahead of Jonathan Milan at R3.20. All three of these riders have been in good form this season.

Philipsen had a very efficient lead-out from his teammates in Stage 1, but that finish was a chaotic affair that worked against the other fast men – something unlikely to happen twice running.

For anyone in search of value, Biniam Ghirmay at R15.00 and Kaden Groves at R67.00 could be interesting.

The winner of Sunday’s hilly Stage 2, Mathieu van der Poel (R34.00), is no mean sprinter himself and is clearly in fighting mood. But he might fancy an easy day after his efforts.

Hot overall Tour de France favourite Tadej Pogacar (R1.40) finished second in Stage 2 but is not likely to be challenging on Monday – as reflected by his stage odds of R81.00.

Pogacar will make his presence felt again on Stage 5 on Wednesday, a tough time trial around the city of Caen.