South African expertise used to provide real-time data for Tour de France

The South African NTT DATA team is integrating cloud, data analytics, machine learning, digital twins, and Gen AI, to elevate the fan experience

With the Tour de France in full swing, NTT DATA’s South African Team has transformed the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift through data-driven innovation and technology.

The South African team is integrating cloud, data analytics, machine learning, digital twins, and Gen AI, to elevate the fan experience for one the worlds most watched sporting events.

According to Advertising Week, global viewership for the Tour de France totals more than 3.5 billion across the entire event, making it one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.

NTT DATA said a decade of teamwork, innovation and creative breakthroughs has embodied its partnership with Amaury Sport Organization (A.S.O.), organizers of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

“NTT DATA has elevated the fan experience and race operations. It equips riders, vehicles, and race infrastructure with IoT sensors that transmit data in real-time and deliver detailed insights of the world’s most iconic cycling event.”

The company said the South African team amplifies the events impact with real-time, data-based products and services.

“To create the world’s largest connected stadium, bringing together cloud, data analytics, machine learning and AI, edge computing, cybersecurity, IoT, managed services and smart venues”

Innovation

Lauren Wortmann, VP of Cloud and Enterprise Applications at NTT DATA Middle East and Africa said the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes have become a unique showcase of innovative technology and managed services.

“We are bringing fans ever closer to the riders this year with IoT sensors on bikes and in-race vehicles that will bring millions of data points to life through insightful visualizations across a range of platforms, providing real-time information to fans, race officials, and broadcasters.”

