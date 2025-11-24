Betway Best Bets

URC back this weekend … and here are the favourites for the title

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

24 November 2025

An Irish team and two South African sides are favoured to go all the way in this season's United Rugby Championship.

Stormers players Cobus Reinach and Adre Smith

Stormers players Cobus Reinach and Adre Smith will be key men over the rest of the season. Picture: Cole Cruickshank / Gallo Images

The United Rugby Championship kicks off again this weekend after a month-long break for the November Tests in Europe, with all eyes on the 16 teams hoping to make an immediate impact.

As things stand, the Stormers lead the way with 23 points thanks to five wins out of five, with Munster second, also with five wins, but a poorer points differential.

The Bulls are sixth, the Lions eighth and the Sharks 13th.

With the Springboks playing an additional Test in Europe, against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, the four SA teams will be without a number of key players this weekend.

For the record, the fixtures are:

Ulster v Benetton, Dragons v Leinster, Bulls v Lions, Zebre v Cardiff, Munster v Stormers, Edinburgh v Ospreys, Connacht v Sharks and Scarlets v Glasgow.

The Betway odds for these matches will be available later in the week so keep an eye on their site.

But for those keen to put some money on the overall winner of the 2026/26 season of the URC, these are the odds on offer:

Leinster (1.66), Bulls (5.95), Stormers (7.00), Munster (7.95), Glasgow (9.00), Sharks (16.60), Ulster (33.00), Connach (98.00), Edinburgh (98.00), Benetton (125.00), Cardiff (145.00), Lions (150.00), Ospreys (250.00), Scarlets (500.00), Dragons (1,000.00) and Zebre (1,000.00).

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

United Rugby Championship

