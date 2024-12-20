URC derby’s to light up thrilling sporting weekend

Two thrilling local URC derbies are on the cards on Super Saturday with the Stormers hosting the Lions and Sharks hosting the Bulls.

The Lions and Stormers in URC action last season. They will be in action again this weekend along with the Sharks hosting the Bulls on Super Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Sporting action is heating up around the country as some teams prepare to take some time off and others face a busy Christmas period, with rugby, football and cricket in full swing over the weekend.

SA’s teams return to United Rugby Championship (URC) action with two thrilling local derbies, as the Coastal teams the Stormers and Sharks host the Lions and Bulls respectively in what should be a Super Saturday.

Here is a look at the form of the teams and our picks ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Stormers v Lions

The Stormers host the Lions in what should be an entertaining game of running between two of the country’s most exciting teams at the Cape Town Stadium.

The hosts have struggled immensely in the URC this season, winning just two of six games to sit 13th on the log, while the visitors have won four out of six to sit fifth.

In terms of momentum the Lions will head into the game with pep in their step after snapping a three game losing streak with a Challenge Cup win over Pau at Ellis Park over the past weekend, while the Stormers have lost their last four games in a row.

But the Cape side have received a timely boost with the return utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, while fellow Boks Frans Malherbe, Ben-Jason Dixon and Deon Fourie could all be back from injury, and with it being a must win game that could make all the difference.

Prediction: Stormers to win

Sharks v Bulls

A thrilling encounter between the country’s two strongest teams is on the cards when the Sharks welcome the Bulls to Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The Bulls have enjoyed the better start to the season, with five wins out of six seeing them third on the URC log, but the Sharks have recovered well after a tricky start and sit in sixth, with one win less.

Both teams are expected to unleash their Springbok stars this weekend, which should make for a stunning spectacle, and in the end the game could be decided by the tightest margins, depending on who executes their game plan best on the day.

With the Sharks being at home with their large contingent of Bok stars they will start as slight favourites, but the Bulls have proven time and again that they can never be ruled out and will fancy themselves an upset.

Prediction: Sharks to win