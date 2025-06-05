URC semifinals — Wins for Leinster and the Bulls?

The SA football team are also in action this weekend, in an international friendly.

It’s another cracker-jack weekend of sport ahead of us, with the two big United Rugby Championship semi-finals the highlight for rugby fans. On the football front, there’s not too much on offer, but the South African national team are in action.

Here then are our three top picks for the weekend.

Rugby

Leinster v Glasgow

In the first of the weekend’s URC semifinals at 3.45pm Saturday, the table-topping Irish giants, Leinster, take on last season’s surprise winners, Glasgow Warriors, who finished fourth on the points table this season.

Former Bok boss Jacques Nienaber is in charge of Leinster, while former Bok assistant Franco Smith is coach of Glasgow. Both teams have been excellent at times this season, but both have shown vulnerabilities, too.

At home, in front of their own fans, it’s hard to go against Leinster, who are desperate to win this title.

Prediction: Leinster by 15

Bulls v Sharks

This semifinal, which kicks off at 6.15pm Saturday, has got all the makings of being a classic. And both sides are stacked with Springbok players who’ll want to get the better of their direct opponents.

The Bulls have played in two previous finals, so have some URC pressure experience behind them, and they’re at home, while the Sharks have tremendous depth, with several big-name players in their ranks.

They also won the Challenge Cup title last season, so know what it takes to win when the pressure is on.

And, one other thing – in their two previous meetings this season the Sharks beat the Bulls, home and away.

Prediction: Bulls by 10

South Africa v Tanzania

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana have far more important games to deal with in September, when Fifa World Cup qualifying starts again.

For now, however, come international friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique, in which the Bafana head coach will take the opportunity to look at some of his fringe players.

First up is Tanzania at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Bafana should have too much quality for the East African nation, who strangely also have a Cosafa Cup match against Madagascar to play the following day.

Prediction: Bafana 2 Tanzania 0