OPINION: Loftus showdown between Bulls and Sharks is SA’s biggest match this year

A place in the grand final against Leinster or Glasgow awaits the winner of Saturday's URC semifinal in Pretoria.

It is not a final, but Saturday’s clash between the Bulls and Sharks at Loftus Versfeld is possibly the biggest match that local rugby fans will see in South Africa this year.

Of course, the Barbarians, and Italy and Georgia and Australia and Argentina will play against the Springboks in the coming months, and those matches are sure to be entertaining, but none will match the intensity of the Bulls taking on the Sharks for a place in the United Rugby Championship final.

There have been other local URC derbies this year and there was the SA Cup final between the Pumas and Griquas a few weeks ago, and there will also be some big Currie Cup clashes, including the final, later this season, but Saturday’s showdown at Loftus has all the ingredients to be a classic, memorable affair.

Bulls and Sharks have much to prove

Both teams are desperate to win the URC title, maybe the Bulls more so after falling short in the final game on two previous occasions, the latest setback being just a year ago when they were shocked at home by Glasgow.

There is a feeling the Bulls deserve to win the URC title, and that it is their right. They have played quality rugby to again give themselves a chance, but getting over the line won’t be easy; it never is.

The Sharks, meanwhile, have invested heavily in getting some of the best players into their set-up, but have only the second tier Challenge Cup win last season to show for their efforts. The players will be keen to show they’re good enough to go all the way in the URC, too, and pay back the faith shown in them by their wealthy backers.

Then there are all the star players in both teams, and boy, do the Bulls and Sharks have quality in all departments. There will be plenty of rivalry and competition between a number of the players so we could also be in for a spicy affair.

There’s a lot on the line at Loftus on Saturday. May every rugby fan enjoy the occasion; it may just end up being the best match of the year in South Africa.