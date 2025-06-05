Broos will say goodbye to coaching after Bafana

'I will not die on the bench,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos has confirmed that his coaching career will end with Bafana Bafana, hopefully after they play in the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Bafana head coach has no intention of taking up another position once the World Cup is over.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘The decision is made’

“The decision is made. After the World Cup, I will stop. My contract will be finished, but I will stop as a coach,” Broos told reporters this week.

“I have been coaching for nearly 40 years, and I am 73. There has to be one moment where you have to stop. I will not die on the bench.

“I have been in football since I was 19, first as a professional player and then as a coach … when I stop next year, I can be at home with my wife and drink coffee.

“Football will always be there. But you never know. Maybe I can be an advisor for South Africa or another team or whatever.”

“But I don’t want to work every day anymore. That’s for sure.”

Bafana are in a good position to qualify for the World Cup. With four games left to play in qualifying they are five points clear of Rwanda and Benin at the top of Group C.

This, however, could change if Fifa dock Bafana three points for fielding an ineligible player in their March qualifier at home to Lesotho. Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena played in that game but was supposed to be serving a one match ban.

Fifa have yet to make a pronouncement on the matter either way.

Bafana are currently in Polokwane, where they have been preparing for this evening’s international friendly against Tanzania at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Broos has a 23-man squad that is missing all Sundowns players, with Masandawana preparing to take part in the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA later this month.

With Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana captain Ronwen Williams not available, Broos has already confirmed that Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi will captain the side.

Broos to give all a chance

The Bafana head coach has promised to give every player in the squad a chance in tonight’s game or in Tuesday’s friendly against Mozambique at the same venue.

This means that a host of players will make their senior international debuts, as Broos gives an opportunity for some of Bafana’s fringe players to raise their hands, ahead of the more serious business of World Cup qualifying, which resumes in September.