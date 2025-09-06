US Open women’s final: Sabalenka or Anisimova?

The American has the edge over Sabalenka in their previous meetings.

After two weeks of thrilling action it comes down to one match to determine this year’s women’s champion at the US Open in New York.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka is looking to win a fourth career Grand Slam and first this season, in the final Major of the year, after falling in the final in Australia and in France. She was also beaten in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, by Amanda Anisimova, who she now faces on Saturday.

The big-hitting American will take plenty of confidence into the final, after coming back from her 6-0, 6-0 drubbing by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final to advance to her second straight Grand Slam final.

She also beat Swiatek in the semi-finals in New York this week. Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in their semi-final meeting.

On top of this, Anisimova has beaten Sabalenka in six of their previous nine meetings.

Sabalenka is the reigning US Open champion.

According to Betway, Sabalenka is 1.41 to win and Anisimova 2.70.

