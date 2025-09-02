Betway Best Bets

US Open: Who will come out on top this weekend?

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

2 September 2025

The good money is obviously with the outsiders, should one of them go all the way and win at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has been in stunning form at the US Open. Picture: Foto Olimpik / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Can anyone stop Jannik Sinner?

This is the big question after the number one seed powered into the quarterfinals of the US Open with a brutal 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Alexander Bublik on Monday.

It’s hardly a surprise Bublik said Sinner was playing such good tennis it was like facing “an AI-generated player”.

Carlos Alcaraz is also through to the quarterfinals, as is multiple former champion Novak Djokovic, so with the tournament now truly in its business end it’s perhaps time to consider some odds for the outright winners this coming weekend.

As things stand Sinner is at 1.76 to win the men’s title on Sunday, so he’s truly the big favourite. Alcaraz is 2.10, which also isn’t surprising and won’t bring much return on a bet.

But if you’re willing to take a bit of a gamble, veteran Djokovic is at a reasonable 12.30 to win the tournament.

Taylor Fritz, who’s enjoyed a good couple of rounds at Flushing Meadows and is looking for his first Grand Slam title, is at 21.90.

The best returns will come from one of Alex de Minaur (47.00), Felix Auger-Aliassime (48.00), Lorenzo Musetti (49.00) and Jiri Lehecka (67.00) winning the title. What are the chances?

Women’s draw

On the women’s side, it is less certain, but Iga Swiatek (2.45) is the slight favourite, with Aryna Sabelanka at 2.80.

Naomi Osaka is at 6.00, after her crushing win against Coco Gauff, while even better odds are with Jessica Pegula (13.00), Amanda Anisimova (14.90), Marketa Vondrousova (17.00), Barbora Krejcikova (26.10) and Karolina Muchova (28.60).

The US Open in New York continues throughout this week, with the finals on Saturday and Sunday.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

