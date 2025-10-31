Weekend predictions: Sundowns and Pirates set for a draw, Boks to hammer Japan?

There are also a number of big games taking place in the English Premiership, among them Spurs against Chelsea.

It’s a bumper weekend of sport with plenty of interest in local and overseas football, while the Springboks are also in action. Here then are three of our selections for the weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates’ quest to wrestle the Premiership title from Mamelodi Sundowns continues on Saturday, when they pay a visit to the eight-time defending champions at Loftus Stadium.

Sundowns are top of the league again heading into Saturday’s game. Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers, however, have recovered well after losing their first two league games of the campaign.

Pirates have won six on the spin in the Premiership and trail Sundowns by just three points, with two games in hand on Miguel Cardoso’s side.

The Buccaneers did suffer the embarrassment of exiting the Caf Champions League last weekend, while Sundowns romped into the group stages. Pirates, however, then continued their good run of domestic form by reaching the Carling Knockout semifinals.

Prediction: Sundowns 2 Pirates 2

Betway odds: Sundowns 2.15, Pirates 3.65, Draw 3.00

Tottenham v Chelsea

Thomas Frank has made an impressive start at Tottenham, after replacing Ange Postecoglou as head coach this season. Spurs are currently third in the table, heading into Saturday’s premier league meeting with Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season under Maresca, a defeat last weekend to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge giving further indication that they are not ready yet to challenge for the title.

The Blues do have a good record away to Spurs, including winning a chaotic match 4-3 last season. And Tottenham’s away form this season has been much better than their home form.

This one should be tight, and maybe a share of the spoils is the best bet.

Prediction: Spurs 1 Chelsea 1

Betway odds: Spurs 2.85, Chelsea 2.41, Draw 3.65

Rugby

Boks v Japan

The Springboks open their five match European tour with a clash against Japan at Wembley on Saturday and should prove too strong for Eddie Jones’ team.

The Boks easily beat Japan in their last two meetings, in 2019, but no one will forget the shock win by Japan against the Boks in 2015. That won’t happen again this weekend.

Prediction: Boks by 20

Betway odds: Boks 1.00, Japan 30.00, Draw 50.00