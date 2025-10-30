‘They get the ball out in less than a second’: Boks target tempo against Japan

The Springboks have done extensive analysis on the Japanese scrumhalves and will look to slow down their ball at the breakdown.

As much as Japan’s set-piece has improved over the years, the Springboks say the breakdown will be key come their Test at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The teams clash in the Springboks’ first end-of-year tour match in London (kick-off 6.10pm), before games against France, Italy, Ireland and Wales over the following weeks.

With eight wins from 10 matches so far this year, the Springboks have expressed the need to start their tour well, to secure confidence going into the last stretch of their season

Japan 13th but show quality

South Africa and Japan have not played each other in six years. In just three encounters, the Boks have had the better of their rivals twice.

After Japan shocked the Springboks 34-32 in the 2015 World Cup, the South Africans bounced back, winning 41-7 in a 2019 World Cup warm-up and 26-3 in the showpiece’s quarter-finals.

But Japan have only grown in strength over the years.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus warned the “quality” side would come out guns blazing, as they have done this season.

The Asian side are ranked 13th in the world after a 4-3 win-loss ratio so far this year. But they have pushed opposition close in their defeats.

These include last weekend’s 19-15 loss to Australia in Tokyo, and their 33-27 defeat to Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup final in September.

‘The most important thing we get right’

Springboks Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Grant Williams all said Japan’s fast-paced game, especially at the breakdown, was an area of focus ahead of the fixture.

“Their set-piece has improved a lot. Their scrum has gotten better and their lineouts are going well. But the speed of the breakdown will be the most important thing we get right this weekend,” De Allende said.

“We’ve watched a lot of clips where their scrumhalf gets the ball out in less than a second. It will be important that we make our hits properly and legally, and we try and slow their ball down from that.”

Williams will play from the bench, either coming in at scrumhalf if Cobus Reinach comes off, or perhaps as wing, as no specialist fliers are on the bench.

“They play a very fast game, and Wembley Stadium has a fast pitch. So I’m very excited about the challenge,” Williams said.

“They also have good and fast scrumhalves, so it will be a challenging day on the park for us if we don’t slow down their ball.”

He said Japan had been playing well, though cold and rainy conditions may affect play. Still, the Boks would be prepared for anything.

Kriel and De Allende said they were looking forward to facing their club teammates from the Japanese Rugby League One.

They noted that nine Springboks in the matchday 23 are based in Japan and would be familiar with their opponents. But that familiarity cuts both ways, as the Japanese players also know the Boks’ strengths and weaknesses.