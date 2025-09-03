Betway Best Bets

What are the chances of the Boks pulling off a surprise win at Eden Park?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

3 September 2025

11:17 am

The All Blacks host the Springboks on matchday three of this year's Rugby Championship at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Springboks and All Blacks rugby players

This year’s first Test between old rivals, the Springboks and All Blacks, takes place at Eden Park in Auckland. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

There are still a few days to go before Saturday’s big Rugby Championship Test at Eden Park between the All Blacks and Springboks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the betting now already.

The match kicks off at 9.05am SA time Saturday so perhaps it’s a good idea to check out the full menu on offer from Betway.

And though the two teams only name their sides on Thursday, it will hardly impact the odds.

The reality is the two best teams in the game will go up against one another at a venue where the All Blacks don’t lose. Well, they have lost there in the past, but not very often.

It’s building up to be a real crackerjack game. So far in the competition, the All Blacks have won one and lost one game, against Argentina away, while the Springboks have also won one and lost one, against Australia, at home.

So, what does Betway make of things?

It’s not surprising, the All Blacks are the favourites to win, at 1.67, while a first win at the ground by this group of Springboks is at 2.46, which is certainly better money. A draw is at 23.00 – the best bet of them all, but what are the chances?

The other Rugby Championship match on Saturday sees Australia host Argentina and it is somewhat surprising that the home team are such big favourites against the Pumas, especially after the latter outfit beat the All Blacks at home just a few weeks ago.

Australia though beat the Boks convincingly in Joburg and were just edged in Cape Town and for this game are at 1.46 to win. Argentina are at 3.00, while a draw is at 30.00 – again, considering the closeness of the four sides in the competition, it’s not a bad bet.

Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

New Zealand national rugby union team (ALL Blacks) Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

