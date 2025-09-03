All Blacks acknowledge special rivalry with Boks before Eden Park epic

New Zealand loose forward Wallace Sititi reflected on watching his father play the Springboks, and the rivalry between the nations over the years.

The All Blacks have paid homage to the special rivalry they have with the Springboks, and acknowledge the challenge that awaits them in their Test match at Eden Park on Saturday.

The teams clash at the Auckland venue in the first of two Rugby Championship matches. The All Blacks have not lost there in 31 years.

While coach Scott Robertson said even the fear of losing provided motivation to defend their fortress, he and loose forward Wallace Sititi also acknowledged the magnitude of a match between the world’s two top teams – both of whom are currently a little short of form.

The second match will be played in Wellington the following week.

Rivalry comes to a head

The Springboks are the reigning Rugby Championship title holders and have won the last four Tests against the All Blacks over the past two years.

However, looking back at their century-old rivalry, the Boks have only won 10 matches in New Zealand, while losing 32, and drawing three.

Their most recent win in New Zealand came in 2018, when they triumphed 36–34 in Wellington, and since then they have only played twice more in the country, drawing 16–all in Wellington in 2019 and losing 35-20 in Auckland in 2023.

But the rugby rivalry between the two nations stretches back to their first series in 1921 (three games: one win each and a draw). It has come to be one of the greatest match-ups in world sport, and is seen as the pinnacle of rugby.

From the All Blacks’ first win in SA in 1956 to the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, and the same showpiece in France in 2023, the competition between the nations has only heated up, now coming to a head in what Robertson called the most important match of his coaching tenure.

All Blacks gear up to face Boks

Sititi described the rivalry between the nations as special and said the Springboks are defending World Champions for a reason.

“Growing up you watch the All Blacks and Springboks play,” he said. “I watched Manu Samoa and my father [Semo Sititi] play the Springboks as well. It’s always a special occasion to go up against a quality side like the Springboks. It’s always a pleasure and a challenge.

“Us as players, we talk about these big moments. It’s what we’ve worked for, what we dream of.”

Robertson said he would draw on his coaching experience – including five Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders – and knowledge of what wins games, to prepare the All Blacks as best he can.

“We realise the standard we need to get to and we just need to get better,” he said. “Acknowledge it and then focus on this week. Use what we’ve learned from the week before.”

