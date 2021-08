This week, independent domestic and regional carrier Airlink announced the extension of its existing codesharearrangement with Emirates Airline to include its network of 40 domestic and continental destinations. The deal has strengthened the premium airline’s position significantly ahead of the upcoming relaunch of South African Airways (SAA). Airlink now holds agreements with many carriers servicing SA, including Qatar, KLM Air France and United Airlines. Airlink managing director Rodger Foster commented, somewhat tongue in cheek: “We plan to take Africa to the world and the world to Africa” through a network of partners. Last year, Airlink was denied the opportunity to...

Last year, Airlink was denied the opportunity to sue SAA for the R500 million plus in sales and forward sales owed to it, but Foster has surged ahead since then, launching the brand on trunk routes and going it alone.

“We plan to stay on the golden triangle,” he said.

“Irrespective of whether SAA redeploys on these routes. For us, these destinations are strategic cogs in our own growing network.”

Previously, SAA enjoyed a monogamous relationship with Emirates and the two companies were on the verge of forging an enhanced commercial relationship, worth about R1.5 billion in 2015, but which was scuppered by former chair and now delinquent director, Dudu Myeni.

Emirates Airline chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “Our new codeshare agreement enhances our service offering and flexibility for customers travelling beyond our gateways in South and southern Africa and provides

them unparalleled options for leisure destinations.”

“We are committed to growing our operations in South Africa and with the strong connection opportunities being provided collectively with Airlink. We hope to help jumpstart their recovery of the local travel and tourism industry.”

Foster said: “ The tourism and air transport sectors have been hardest hit by the pandemic and the associated lockdowns and travel bans and as the world gets vaccinated, we expect the pentup travel demand will be realised and more customers will want to visit the special destinations that Airlink offers services to.”

Meanwhile, budget carrier Lift said that it would be giving its customers 10% cashback into a virtual wallet towards future flights when they book. The airline resumed operations at the beginning of this month.

“Comair brands are still parked, scheduled to push back only from September. The group took some time off during lockdown level 4 and a month into level 3.

FlySafair is currently the only budget airline operating a full national network along with Airlink on the premium side and CemAir’s on less busy routes.

Two of SAA’s Airbus A320 aircraft were returned to its fleet last week after being mothballed during business rescue.

Its lowcost subsidiary, Mango, is in business rescue.

– news@citizen.co.za