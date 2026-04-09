Urgent recall for ESR HaloLock Power Banks over fire risk

The recall applies to the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Banks, Model 2G505B, which were sold in black.

Consumers have been warned to stop using certain ESR Halolock wireless power banks immediately due to fire safety concerns.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) informed consumers of the recall of ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks on Wednesday.

The NCC said it was notified of the fire hazard by the manufacturer, Waymeet Limited.

“The affected products were imported from China and sold through online stores like Takealot between 2023 and 2024,” said NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba.

Fire hazard

Ntaba said the recall applies to the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Banks, Model 2G505B, which were sold in black and feature a five-circular LED display.

“According to the supplier, the power bank presents a risk of fire as the lithium-ion batteries can overheat whilst in use. The lithium-ion batteries of the recalled product may overheat during use, posing a risk of fire and burns to consumers.

“Consumers in possession of the affected products are urged to immediately stop using them and return them to a point of purchase for a refund,” Ntaba said.

Not the first time

This is not the first time there has been a recall of power banks.

In November 2025, the NCC warned South Africans about two Belkin charging devices that posed a serious safety hazard.

It recalled the BelkinBoost Charge USB-C power banks 20k with model numbers BPB 002 and BP 0003, and the Auto Tracking Stands Pro with model number MMA 008.

“These portable power banks use lithium-ion battery cells to charge electronic devices on the go. The affected products were made available for sale globally through online platforms from 15 January, 2023.

“According to Belkin, the affected units may contain a manufacturing defect within the lithium-ion battery cell and in some circumstances, the portable wireless charging stand’s lithium-ion cell component may overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers,” the commission said at the time.

It had been alerted to the defects by Belkin Limited (Belkin).

What you need to know about power banks

In August 2025, several international airlines restricted the use of power banks on flights amid concerns about lithium-ion battery fires that could cause an onboard accident.

International airlines stress that portable chargers or power banks pose safety concerns, following a recent flight from Brazil to the Netherlands that had to make an emergency landing after a power bank overheated and filled the passenger cabin with smoke.

The new power bank regulations allow customers to carry one power bank with a capacity under 100 Wh (about 20 000 mAh), but it may not be used to charge any personal devices onboard.