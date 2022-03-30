Numsa warns of national bus passenger sector strike over Easter holidays

Citizen Reporter

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday warned that its members in the bus passenger sector were on the verge of a national strike ahead of the Easter long weekend next month.

Wage talks deadlock

This after wage talks with employers in February at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBC) deadlocked and Numsa lodged a dispute.

According to the union, there have been no meaningful wage increases in the bus passenger sector since 2020 and 2021.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola employers were using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse for the lack of wage increases in the sector.

“The cooling-off period will end on the 13th of April which is two days before Good Friday Weekend. We have done everything we can to avoid a strike, but it seems very likely a nationwide bus passenger strike is unavoidable at this stage.

“We have no choice. We either submit to the demands of employers or fight. Submission is not an option for our members who have been denied meaningful increases, even though it is their sweat, and their labour which has carried this industry through the worst of the covid-19 pandemic,” Hlubi-Majola said in a statement.

2.5% wage increase

Numsa has made a wide range of demands to employers in the bus sector that include medical aid for all workers and other benefits. However, employers are offering only 2.5%.

ALSO READ: Putco, Numsa manage to stave off 200 retrenchments

Hlubi-Majola said during the bargaining council’s mediation this month, employers said the 2.5% increase would be for employees that had been employed by the industry as of 31 March 2022.

She said the union rejected this offer.

“We reject this because it will lead to the creation of a two-tier labour market where some workers are paid more than others for the same work. This kind of situation always creates problems in the long term, and often results in those earning more, being retrenched in favour of those who earn less.”

Numsa’s demands for 2022 in the sector were as follows:

1. The lowest-paid worker must be moved up to R12 000 per month. Currently, the lowest earner gets approximately R7800.

2. Across the board (ATB) increases that include allowances for the two years Numsa members were not getting ATB increases because of covid-19.

3. Numsa demands a one-year agreement.

4. Industry medical aid which will cover all workers. Employers must contribute 80% and workers contribute 20%.

5. Housing allowance because currently there is none.

6. Less overtime.

7. Payment of night shift allowance in terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (from 18h00 – 06h00)

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Numsa demands Comair CEO resignation