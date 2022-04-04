Numsa ups the ante, demands 10% increase as bus strike looms

Getrude Makhafola

A nationwide strike in the bus sector ahead of the Easter holiday is fast approaching as employers refuse to meet workers’ demands, said the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

Passengers at bus companies such as Putco, Golden Arrows, Autopax, Greyhound, Mega Bus and Coach, Gauteng Coaches, Great North Transport and many others could be left stranded ahead of Good Friday.

Wage talks between employers and five unions collapsed at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBC) in February. Numsa is the biggest union among the other four that include Satawu.

The union’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola on Monday accused the South African Bus Employers Association (SABEA) and the Commuter Bus Employer Association (COBEA) for refusing to “negotiate in good faith” and disclose their income from government subsidies.

“There are exactly ten days left before the cooling off period ends on the 13th of April, which is two days before Good Friday weekend.

“In terms of the law, we will have the right to give a 48 hours-notice for a national strike. It is likely that the strike will begin just before the Easter long weekend.”

Employers received their subsidies even during hard lockdown when restrictions were placed on the number of passengers onboard a bus, she added.

“They refused to disclose and yet they claim that the subsidy is not enough to sustain their operations. They also claim they cannot afford our demands.

“Unfortunately, we have no reason to believe these claims are true because these employers are not transparent. For all we know, they could be exaggerating their financial position in order to deny workers the increases which they rightfully deserve.”

10% wage increase demand

Numsa has made a wide range of demands to employers, that included medical aid for all workers and other benefits. The union also wants workers earning R7,800 be moved up to R12,000 per month.

However, employers said the demands were unaffordable and offered only 2.5% increment. They further proposed that only those who were employed before March 2022 be eligible for the increase.

A new wage demand of 10% across the board was now on the table, said Hlubi-Majola.

“That is approximately a R780 increase for the lowest paid. We do not think this is asking for a lot given the major sacrifices which workers made for the last two years in order to cushion the industry.

“What the working class deserves is a wage which sustains life and enables workers and their families to take care of themselves and their basic needs.”

A certificate to strike was issued to Numsa on 14 March. The union said it opted to first observe the 30-day cooling off period, which comes to an end on 13 April.

