Numsa spokesperson resigns after receiving death threats

Hlubi-Majola resigns from Numsa after allegedly receiving threats to her life; the union condemns intimidation and pledges investigation.

As National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola resigns amid alleged serious threats to her safety, the union has condemned the intimidation and vows a thorough investigation.

The union announced Hlubi-Majola’s resignation in a statement on Tuesday afternoon after the news reportedly leaked to the media over the weekend.

“The cat is out of the bag, as the details of her resignation were unfortunately leaked to one media house,” Numsa said.

The union said that on Tuesday, 27 January, Hlubi-Majola was supposed to join Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim in parliament in Cape Town.

Jim was going to make a Numsa presentation to the Parliamentary Committee of Trade, Industry and Competition on the implementation of the South African Automotive Master Plan with stakeholders.

However, before she was about to leave her hotel, Hlubi-Majola received a message from an unknown number.

The messenger allegedly warned the spokesperson to be careful because people are following her, know her movements, and are paid to kill her.

“She then sent a message to the Numsa general secretary, stating that she would no longer join him in parliament, had already booked a return flight, and would be leaving Cape Town,” the union said.

Numsa said Jim asked Hlubi-Majola what happened and for the number of the person who had sent the threatening message to her.

Resignation as Numsa spokesperson

She responded to him later that day and apologised for not responding because she was on a flight returning to Johannesburg. She then forwarded a screenshot of the message from the unknown person.

The union said that the following day, on 28 January, Hlubi-Majola sent Jim her letter of resignation from the union as the national spokesperson.

“As the union leadership, having reflected on her wish to resign, we accepted her resignation,” Numsa said.

The union explained that it condemned the threats in an internal memo and revealed that two other Numsa officials had also received similar threatening messages. It added that Hlubi-Majola and the others were not named for security and sensitivity reasons.

“We were very clear that such threats have no place in Numsa and that the union was taking extraordinary measures to investigate the culprits behind them,” Numsa said.

“We were also very clear that the union will not be intimidated by such threats.”

‘Powerful mass communicator’

The union said it accepted Hlubi-Majola’s resignation and thanked her for her dedicated service, calling her departure a significant loss.

Numsa said it was confident that she would continue to support the working-class struggle in her future work.

“She is a powerful mass communicator for the working class and its struggles. Therefore, we are of the view that, wherever she may be, we believe that, as Numsa, we would still be able to identify areas of mutual benefit and cooperation in the best interests of the working class,” the union said.

