Comair grounded for good after failing to secure additional funding

Comair has been grounded for good after its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) could not raise the necessary funding to continue with operations.

Comair, which operates Kulula.com and British Airways, suspended flights from 1 June until further notice as its BRPs tried to secure further funding.

The BRPs, in a notice published on Thursday, told creditors there was no reasonable prospect the company could be rescued.

The airline also confirmed that it lodged a court application to convert the business rescue proceedings into liquidation proceedings.

This leaves uncertainty for the over 1,200 workers employed by Comair.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

