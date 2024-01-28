5 workplace trends for 2024: What’s in and what’s out

In workplace trends it is not so much about the office anymore, but more about the employees.

Every year brings new trends for the workplace and for 2024 there are trends that are in and some that are out. As more organisations understand that the workplace landscape has changed permanently, the focus in 2024 will be less on how many people come into the office and more on how the office can support people’s needs.

“To evolve with changing demands and earn people’s commutes, the workplace will undergo several key shifts as the focus moves away from static, monotonous office buildings to dynamic environments that prioritise choice and workers’ well-being,” Linda Trim, director at Giant Leap, a workplace design consultancy, says.

She identified these five emerging workplace trends to watch for in 2024:

In: Keeping it right | Out: Getting it right

“Work is dynamic and workplaces must adapt as work changes and employee expectations evolve, but only 38% of workplaces have been remodelled since the pandemic,” Trim says.

“The best workplaces will be designed for ever-evolving change, like retail environments which are constantly updated. Piloting new ideas, testing design solutions, gathering data, adjusting for feedback and always being in beta is in.”

The physical workplace that is treated as precious and remains static, is definitely out.

In: Pheromones | Out: Light rings

Building relationships in-person simply cannot be duplicated virtually, she says.

“The richness of face-to-face communication is not just words, but also non-verbal cues, body language, subtle nuances and even the unconscious exchange of pheromones, which are chemical signals that play a role in human attraction and bonding.”

Shared physical spaces that foster a sense of genuine connection, allowing people to build trust, empathy and rapport are in.

Days full of only virtual connections and online meetings are definitely out.

In: People performance | Out: Real estate metrics

“The physical workplace must be effective for people to build community, grow talent, learn cultural norms and create alignment. This requires spaces for people to work both solo and collectively to get work done,” Trim says.

“Global architecture, design and planning firm Gensler’s workplace research shows that better designed, people-centric workplaces have significant return on investment for individuals, teams and business outcomes.”

The old ways of measuring success by real estate efficiency, density, occupancy and ‘bums in seats are definitely out.

In: Abundance | Out: Musical chairs

Navigating the new office with its social spaces, team spaces, unassigned desks and deep-focus rooms takes some extra physical and emotional space to get used to, a bit like learning to drive in an empty parking lot before tackling the highway, Trim says.

“Having more work points than people can provide an opportunity to comfortably try things out while knowing there will always be a seat available. Abundance naturally allows new behaviours, habits and mindsets to form.”

A real estate strategy based on scarcity, such as assigning 100 people to 80 desks, which can result in the fear of not getting a seat when in the office, is therefore definitely out.

In: Biophilia | Out: Dungeons

Gardens, outdoor spaces, office plants and parks have all become desirable, in ergonomically challenged workplaces.

“Light, fresh air and being surrounded by living things help us to concentrate, be more creative and healthier.”

The stark, anti-septic, dungeon-like workplaces where any living organism feels out of place, are therefore also definitely out.

Trim says this is a time of incredible opportunity to rethink not only how people work, but what people need most to work at their best.

“It is time to put people first, foster the joy of work and create a feeling of abundance in the workplace.”