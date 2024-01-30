Security guards want job security

A group of concerned security guards gathered at Tshwane House in Pretoria to get answers about the future of their employment after hearing about possible retrenchments. One of the representatives of the security workers, Joshua Thabang, said they have to stand up for their rights and their jobs. “Some of us have received letters from the companies we work at about a reduction of security officers. In other words, there will be retrenchments among these 22 companies contracted with the city,” he said. Rumours of retrenchments brought a lot of uncertainty Thabang said rumours of retrenchments brought a lot of…

A group of concerned security guards gathered at Tshwane House in Pretoria to get answers about the future of their employment after hearing about possible retrenchments.

One of the representatives of the security workers, Joshua Thabang, said they have to stand up for their rights and their jobs.

“Some of us have received letters from the companies we work at about a reduction of security officers. In other words, there will be retrenchments among these 22 companies contracted with the city,” he said.

Thabang said rumours of retrenchments brought a lot of uncertainty

Thabang said rumours of retrenchments brought a lot of uncertainty to the workers who had families.

“We came here to get answers,” he said.

Thabang said they were told security management and representatives of the city were behind doors discussing the matter.

“We hope they reverse the decision to let some of us go. We are putting down our foot now. Enough is enough. We have been fighting with the city about the same thing for years now. If it’s not a reduction, then late payment, if it’s not that, it’s this,” he said.

Call for city to employ them permanently

Thabang said the workers have called on the city to employ them permanently.

“Some of these companies don’t even pay UIF or offer provident funds. Some of us have to buy our own uniforms,” he said. Thabang said the security guards felt disrespected.

“We are parents, breadwinners and uncles and have children that rely on us,” he said.

Thabang said they were not fighting about pay increases. “So the city can’t come with the excuse of a lack of money.”

“They already have money to pay the contractors who pay us, so we are saying cut them out and employ us,” he said.

“They are playing games with our lives. We want a future. They are hiding behind the story that the city doesn’t have money.

“We don’t want money, we are used to working for R4 500. We just want to be permanently employed,” he said.

The workers say they have been fighting with the city about this issue since 2016 and nothing has come of it.

