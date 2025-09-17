65 years later: How South Africa has changed

65 years ago, apartheid in South Africa was at its height, with black people forced to carry passbooks. Today, we all carry the same IDs.

The South Africa of 65 years ago is not the South Africa we live in today, and it is not just that technology has changed our lives. Everything has changed, from the population size to the market landscape and what makes us happy.

The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) recently released its 65th anniversary report, compiled by Professor CJ van Aardt and Professor DH Tustin, reflecting on how South Africa’s market has shifted over six decades and, even more importantly, where it is heading.

The report shows how the country has grown from a population of just over 16 million in 1960 to nearly 64 million in 2025, while also becoming far more urbanised. And by 2025, the age group 0 to 19 consisted of about 22.3 million people, which constitutes about 34.9% of the population. The adult population grew to 41.7 million people by 2025.

There was also a noticeable increase in the number of people older than 65 to 4.15 million. The South African population in 2025 mostly speak three languages now: isiZulu (24.5%), English (19.7%) and isiXhosa (12.9%).

These changes brought new opportunities, but also challenges such as unemployment, inequality and rising costs of living, Van Aardt and Tustin say.

65 years later, this is how South Africans earn an income

The data about the main sources of income for people older than 16 also paints an interesting picture:

Salaries and wages: 30.8% of the population

No income: 30.1%

Grants: 23.2%

Transfers: 6.5%

Net profit: 6.1%

Pensions and annuities: 1.8%

Investments: 0.9%

Tustin notes that the South African market landscape changed dramatically during the past 65 years of the BMR’s existence. “It is at present undergoing rapid change, and the speed of change will accelerate dramatically in the years to come.”

However, South Africa is a country of pressures and possibilities, and the study highlights the reality of an economy still battling low growth and high unemployment, although it also points to areas of hope.

“By staying attuned to changes that will affect their client bases, businesses can position themselves more effectively in the market and capitalise on emerging opportunities,” Van Aardt says.

Major trends in South Africa today

They noticed these major trends reshaping South Africa today:

Digital adoption: from online shopping to mobile payments, technology is reshaping how people live and work.

from online shopping to mobile payments, technology is reshaping how people live and work. New work models: hybrid and gig economy jobs are expanding as South Africans look for flexible income options.

hybrid and gig economy jobs are expanding as South Africans look for flexible income options. Shifting consumer spending: households are cutting back on luxuries and focusing on essentials like food, housing and healthcare.

When it comes to happiness, there are also a few interesting insights from the BMR’s latest happiness survey results, with only 21.8% happy with their financial situations, only 4.1% happy with the performance of the economy, and only 3.6% are happy with the South African political situation.

On the other hand, they are happy with their work (40.8%), friendships (49.8%), families (68.1%), with their communities (38.4%) and spiritual lives (54.3%).

Past, present and future at a glance

Looking to the future, Van Aardt and Tustin emphasise that the country’s future depends on skills, innovation and inclusive growth. They also highlight the growing importance of green energy, AI in financial services and smart technologies in shaping South Africa’s competitiveness.

“Insights into current and future trends will assist businesses and policymakers to make informed decisions, but these findings are equally relevant to ordinary South Africans, because they show how shifts in the economy affect household spending, job prospects and daily life,” Tustin says.