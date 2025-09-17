Here is when Sassa will payout its grants for October

Sassa has temporarily shut down its Johannesburg office following the suspension of eight officials linked to fraud.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will disburse its tenth social grants this year to beneficiaries in the first and second week of October.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Thursday, 2 October 2025

Disability Grant – Friday, 3 October 2025

Children’s Grants – Monday, 6 October 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

Sassa Joburg local office closed

Sassa has temporarily shut down its Johannesburg office following the suspension of eight officials linked to fraud.

The closure took effect from Monday, 15 September 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

The decision comes after the eight officials appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on fraud-related charges.

They have since been suspended pending the outcome of internal disciplinary processes.

Sassa emphasised that the closure is temporary and that its priority is to restore full functionality at the Johannesburg office.

The agency said the measures form part of broader efforts to clear backlogs, strengthen fraud prevention systems, and rebuild trust with the public.

“Our primary focus is to restore the full functionality of the Johannesburg Local Office, resolve backlogs, enhance fraud prevention efforts, and reinforce public confidence in the agency,” the statement read.

Alternative service points

To minimise the impact on beneficiaries in Johannesburg and surrounding areas, Sassa has announced alternative service sites.

Staff will be redeployed to operate from the Westbury Clinic, South Hills Community Hall, and the Cosmo City Multipurpose Centre on a staggered basis.

The agency said these sites would ensure continued access to essential social assistance services, while back-office teams would continue processing applications, enquiries, and outstanding matters.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou said the agency would not tolerate corruption within its ranks.

“The suspension of the eight officials reaffirms Sassa’s intolerance of any form of malfeasance. We want to make sure that everyone is brought to book and they account for their actions,” Matlou said.

He acknowledged that the shutdown was disruptive but insisted it was a necessary step.

“It is unfortunate that this has led to a temporary closure of the office, but we are putting measures in place to ensure that our people are attended to,” he added.

