Huawei presented its CAPE 2030 Target Network vision and joined industry partners on initiatives focused on 5G, broadband and digital infrastructure.

Huawei hosted industry summits, roundtable discussions and product demonstrations under the theme ‘Advancing the Intelligent Africa’ at the 29th edition of Africa Tech Festival 2026, held in Cape Town from 16 to 19 November.

Huawei’s events brought together more than 300 representatives from operators and industry organisations across Africa to discuss how to advance the continent’s digital transformation and build greener, more inclusive ICT infrastructure.

Huawei joined industry partners to launch the ‘5G 2030 Vision Initiative’ and released the Data Centre Infrastructure Design and Construction White Paper. The company also worked with the World Broadband Association (WBBA) and IPv6 Forum on Gigabit City certification and industry pioneer awards.

At Huawei’s exhibition area, the CAPE 2030 Target Network vision featured demonstrations of 5G, green sites, FMC (fixed-mobile convergence) and all-optical networks. Other displays covered operations and maintenance (O&M), digital services, data centres, computing and storage.

The demonstrations showed how these technologies can enhance network experience and operational efficiency while also supporting AI-driven business innovation.

At the Mobile Broadband Summit (MBBS) Africa, discussions turned to the future of 5G networks and commercial opportunities towards 2030. Participants shared ways to improve network experience and generate revenue from enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB). They also explored how to grow Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services and develop private 5G applications.

eMBB is a 5G use case that provides greater network capacity and higher data rates. It supports high-definition video and cloud gaming, as well as extended reality (XR) applications such as virtual reality and augmented reality.

MBBS Africa 2026

Speakers from Kenya’s communications ministry, South Africa’s Openserve and Tanzania’s TTCL shared their experience at the World Broadband Association’s WBBA BDC Africa 2026 forum. They were joined by representatives from the WBBA.

The forum covered all-optical networks and broadband infrastructure, as well as AI-enabled network operations and data centre interconnectivity. Participants also discussed the ION-2030 network evolution vision for the AI era and ways to develop the broadband ecosystem.

WBBA BDC Africa 2026

Operators from across Africa, including South Africa’s Telkom, joined the Africa Data Centres Association and industry experts at the Operations Transformation Forum (OTF) Africa for discussions on digital and intelligent transformation.

The sessions focused on AI-enabled services for operators, intelligent O&M and AI infrastructure. Participants also considered how AI could support business growth and improve operational efficiency.

OTF Africa 2026

In addition, Huawei hosted five focused roundtables covering operators’ digital and AI transformation, core networks, the AItoX ecosystem, IP network security and resilience, and Mobile Money.

These discussions examined cloud and IT infrastructure upgrades alongside opportunities to expand digital financial inclusion. Participants also looked at how operators can use AI and other technologies to develop new services.

Africa Tech Festival 2026 attracted 13,500 attendees from more than 100 countries. Huawei has been a long-standing participant and sponsor of the annual Cape Town event, where the company connects with African operators and industry partners through exhibitions, summits and executive meetings.