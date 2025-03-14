Bathu Shoes expands into a group: How to turn passion for fashion into an unstoppable business

Bathu Group acquired a stake in Boys of Soweto, a brand that makes T-shirts, jerseys and suits.

Bathu Group CEO Theo Baloyi, Monosi Kotsoe founder of Monosi Movements, Thabiso Siwawa Baka CEO and Boys of Soweto founder Vusimuzi Ndima. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s unemployment rate has led some people to follow their passion and make it profitable.

It is no different in fashion, which was estimated to be worth R208.6 billion in 2023, according to FNB.

One of the people who has successfully turned fashion into a business is Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes and now CEO of Bathu Group.

ALSO READ: Bathu Group teams up with international brand for a new shoe range

Bathu shoes forms a group

Bathu Shoes was launched in 2015 as a standalone company, but Baloyi turned it into a group in 2024, aiming to collaborate with other industries rather than focus solely on shoes.

A company becomes a group when it owns or controls other companies under it.

Bathu Group acquired a stake in Boys of Soweto, a brand that makes T-shirts, jerseys and suits. Baloyi is the CEO and founder of Boys of Soweto, while Vusumuzi Ndima was appointed the group’s creative director.

In addition, Bathu has taken Baka Furniture, Monosi Movements, Flowers For Society and Avenue Exchange under its wing.

How the group willwork

Ndima told IOL Lifestyle while he excels as a creative director, he recognises the need for a structured business system to sustain and scale the brand.

“Partnering with Bathu makes sense because they have a proven track record. From 2015 to date, they have built 35 stores and created jobs. Their structure and expertise will help Boys of Soweto grow beyond being a passion-driven brand.”

Bathu has more than 400 employees.

What do brands do?

Theo said: “Bathu Group has always been about more than just sneakers. It is about building an ecosystem that empowers African entrepreneurs and brings innovation to various industries.

“The announcement of our partners marks the next step in our journey to create lasting impact and redefine African business excellence.”

Monosi Movements started as a sneaker brand and has now expanded into clothing. Baka Furniture specialises in retail design, shopfitting and high-end furniture production.

ALSO READ: Manufacturing experts urge SA to turn more raw materials into products

How the fashion industry works

Janis Robson, business development head at FNB said the industry encompasses a comprehensive ecosystem spanning design, manufacturing and retail operations, generating diverse employment opportunities across skill levels.

“Regional fashion brands frequently engage local suppliers and service providers, stimulating growth in adjacent sectors including textile production, manufacturing, marketing services, logistics operations and media.

“This value chain creates a multiplier effect, catalysing broader economic development and employment generation throughout the country.”

Success is not assured

She said the sad truth is that success is not guaranteed for young aspiring fashion designers and entrepreneurs.

Fashion is a highly competitive industry, with constantly evolving trends.

“Fashion startups face many of the same obstacles as other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including access to finance, the development of entrepreneurial skills and effective cash-flow management.”

Ways to solve unemployment

She added that formal employment in the private sector can’t solve youth unemployment.

“We understand the catalytic importance of empowering young entrepreneurs to build lasting businesses that contribute directly to job creation, economic growth, and fostering a creative industry,” Robson said.

“The fashion sector has huge potential to create employment, raise awareness of South African creativity and success globally, and build stronger local value chains to benefit our economy.”

ALSO READ: How LSF boosted Cape Union Mart and others with retail sector master plan

Fashion’s importance

Happy Makhumalo Ngidi, chief marketing officer of Proudly SA, said the industry is vital to the country.

“Fashion is a labour-intensive sector with a broad value chain. It sustains jobs, manufacturing and retailers.

“Building a sustainable fashion business demands much more than creative talent. The journey from fashion student to successful entrepreneur begins with solid business fundamentals.”

Tips for aspiring designers

She said aspiring designers must clearly define their brand identity and target market and validate their concepts through small-scale testing and portfolio development.

A comprehensive business plan becomes the blueprint for securing funding, while understanding compliance requirements and choosing the proper business structure – whether sole proprietorship, partnership, or registered company – creates a foundation for growth.

“Most importantly, entrepreneurs must learn to separate personal and business finances early, maintaining clear records and a strong credit history.”

Why local designers struggle

Robson said local designers struggle to compete with lower-priced imported goods, so it’s essential to have a clearly defined target market, to maintain high standards of quality and to use your SA flair to differentiate yourself.

“It can be helpful to collaborate with other designers to minimise costs and to use social media platforms to grow brand awareness as part of a comprehensive marketing strategy.

“For many fashion startups, growth also means navigating the complexities of hiring staff, sourcing materials competitively amid pressure from cheaper imports and building relationships with retailers.

“Success requires entrepreneurs to wear multiple hats – from creative director to marketing manager, financial controller to HR lead – while staying focused on building a lasting legacy in South African fashion.”

NOW READ: How fashion and buying locally can contribute to the economy