Pretoria Pick n Pay store closures fuel speculation as Checkers expands

The retailer confirmed the closure amid growing competition and financial pressures.

The closure of a Pick n Pay (PnP) store in Silverton in Pretoria has caused a stir on social media after the EFF joined employees in a picket on Monday morning.

“No amount of toyi-toying will keep that shop open” and “business is tough”, read some of the comments on a video that was watched more than 120 000 times.

Shoppers not shocked

Some shoppers said they were not shocked to learn of its closure because shelves were empty and employees were unfriendly.

The Silverton branch in the east of Pretoria wasn’t the only outlet to close its doors.

Residents claimed other stores had shut down in Groblersdal and Centurion.

There is speculation the shops are being replaced by Checkers, which is taking over the market with the Sixty60 delivery service.

In January, Business Tech reported that Shoprite Checkers was taking over numerous PnP stores across South Africa.

Notice of closure

CEO Sean Summers last year announced that 112 PnP stores would close, or be converted to Boxer franchised stores.

PnP confirmed in a statement its Silverwater Crossing store is closing.

“This closure process for employees was conducted in full compliance with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, ensuring that all legal requirements were met.

“Employees were consulted and provided with an additional two weeks’ notice and the recognised labour union was involved throughout the process, which was handled by specialist advisors.”

Economist Dawie Roodt said it was a shame that there were many job losses.

