Bathu Group teams up with international brand for a new shoe range

Theo said the partnership aligns perfectly with their mission to create a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

Bathu Group has secured an exclusive license deal with Flowers for Society. Picture: Instagram/@theo_baloyi

Bathu Group has announced a partnership with the international brand Flowers for Society to launch a new shoe range in South Africa.

Theo Baloyi, group chief executive officer of Bathu Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

“We are thrilled to bring Flowers for Society to South Africa. This partnership with Bathu is a natural fit, as both our brands are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation while fostering community and inclusivity.”

He emphasised that “this is not just another footwear brand; Flowers for Society represents a movement that celebrates co-creation and brings people together around a shared passion for sustainable and meaningful design.”

According to Till Jagla, the founder of Flowers for Society, this partnership marks a significant milestone for the brand.

“Launching in South Africa is a significant milestone for Flowers for Society, especially with the support of a powerhouse like Bathu Group. We aim to unite those who are passionate about not just footwear, but also community, creativity, and sustainability,” he stated.

Expanding portfolio with new partnerships

During the opening of a new warehouse in Centurion in April this year, Baloyi shared that the group would be welcoming exceptional brands.

“Our aim is to have Bathu Group subsidiaries reach the same heights and scalability that Bathu Sneakers has achieved.

“Watch the space, we have amazing brands coming into the group, and we will discuss that in the future,” he added.

This year, Bathu Sneakers launched four sneaker ranges, Ndofaya, 1043, 908 and Journey 2.0

“This journey started in a small room in Alex and has grown to an 11,000 square metre facility. This could not have been possible without our core values: innovation, agility, and resilience on this journey,” Baloyi stated during the unveiling of the expansive new warehouse.

