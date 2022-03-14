Comair’s wings still clipped as SACAA awaits outstanding information

Citizen Reporter

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is awaiting outstanding information from Comair before it gives the airline a green light to resume with its operations.

On Sunday, Comair’s Air Operator Certificate was grounded indefinitely over safety-related issues at the airline.

SACAA had initially suspended Comair – which operates Kulula.com and British Airways – for 24 hours on Saturday, and sought to have the airline to confirm its compliance with applicable Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).

While Comair had hoped to resume its flights again by midday on Sunday, the airline is still engaging with SACAA to lift the suspension.

Outstanding information

Speaking on 702 on Monday, SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu said the Civil Aviation Authority worked through Sunday night to review the evidence received from Comair, but was still waiting for the airline to come back with more information.

“As the documentation comes in, our inspectors are actually sitting and reviewing. They have worked for two nights flat with no sleep just going through [the evidence] because we do understand the inconvenience this causes to the public because from our side it’s important that there is business continuity.

“Last night we dispatched a letter to [Comair] in terms of all of the evidence they have submitted [but] unfortunately we had to ask for additional evidence.

“There has been some engagements between the airline and ourselves just to clarify exactly what we looking for so as I am speaking to you now we are waiting for [Comair] to come back and provide what’s outstanding in the information that we processed over the weekend,” she said.

ALSO READ: Numsa demands Comair CEO resignation

Gwebu said Comair – which has been in business rescue since early May 2020 – will start flying again once SACAA is satisfied with the information provided.

“If they meet the requirements we will uplift the suspension. At the heart of our mandate is to ensure that everyone is safe including the crew itself.”

While Comair is entitled to appeal the precautionary suspension, Gwebu indicated that the airline has not signaled its intention to do so.

“They have a right to appeal, in fact they have several avenues that they can actually pursue. As of now I’m not aware that they have appealed the decision,” she added.

Investigation

On Saturday, SACAA had said that it took a drastic stance to suspend Comair’s operational licence “following an investigation into the recent spate of safety incidents at the operator”.

The outcome of its investigations yielded three level 1 findings, and one level 2 finding.

A level 1 finding meant an immediate risk must be closed immediately to the SACCA, and a level 2 finding must be closed within seven days.

READ MORE: Anger over Comair grounding as thousands stranded

Comair has faced a series of technical problems in the past month which – according to the SACAA – ranged from engine failures, engine malfunction and landing gear malfunctions, amongst others.

This is the third time since 2007 the South African airline company has been grounded due to safety concerns.