SA mobile operator undergoes digital makeover to improve customer experience

Cheryl Kahla

Change is inevitable and user experience is vital for any mobile operator, which is why Cell C and Huawei are partnering to transition the mobile operator into a digital lifestyle company.

The decision was made at AfricaCom 2022, after the launch of the BSS (Business Support Systems) Transformation project, aimed at providing end users with an enhanced digital experience.

In addition, the partnership will allow Cell C to transform from a traditional mobile service provider to a modern tech company and usher in a new era of doing business.

Cell C-Huawei partnership

Change-up for mobile operator

The carrier business director for Huawei SA, Fortune Wang, said Huawei will deploy a Cloud Native BSS Solution across Cell C’s different business segments.

This move will improve Cell C’s agility and modernise its BSS in readiness for future business rollouts.

Wang said it also “enables Cell C to simplify their products while still offering a lot of flexibility to their customers”.

ALSO READ: Africa is transforming its digital economy but more is needed – Here’s why

From telco to techco

Meanwhile, Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO of Cell C, said customer centricity is pivotal to this future of “moving away from being a pure telco to a techco provider”.

Stevenson added: “Our IT systems need to be able to support us in this journey as we become a digital business with simpler business flows”.

In order to achieve this, Cell C removed complexities from its user journeys to respond better to customers’ needs.

“Through collaborations and partnerships like this one with Huawei, we will be able to launch more innovative products and services to our customers.”

A new way of doing business

Moreover, Stevenson said Huawei’s proven success record with its innovative solutions and experience in the sector will be leveraged to create customer value.

Wang concluded by saying: “Business is evolving and processes are becoming more complex with the introduction of many partner products into the ecosystem but our solution fully aligns to TMForum guidelines.

“With Huawei’s vast experience working with leading global telcos, together with a large R&D investment into our products, we believe that our solution can effectively support the new Cell C way of doing business.”

Since all the fine-tuning is now complete, Cell C will be able to start afresh and focus on growth by investing in high-value digital business opportunities.