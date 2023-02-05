SA experiencing a critical shortage of qualified artisans

Ina Opperman

A local tech company is spotlighting South Africa’s critical shortage of qualified artisans, with the hope of encouraging school leavers to pursue much-needed technical trades.

Artisans are in high demand locally and abroad, with good career prospects for those who complete vocational training programmes.

Minister of higher education, science, and innovation, Blade Nzimande, said in November that South Africa needs at least 60% of school leavers to pursue artisan-type training to meet the country’s demand for scarce skills.

“We noticed a worrying decline in the number of applications for advertised positions for artisans, especially among toolmakers,” Marinus van Rooyen, manufacturing and assembly manager at Jendamark Automation, says.

The company builds and exports automotive component assembly systems for the global market.

“We are concerned about this trend and have found that this challenge is not unique to Jendamark, as our local and national manufacturing suppliers are experiencing the same frustration.”

Artisans flourish in practical learning environment

He says most matriculants viewed a university degree as the only qualification to aspire to although many flourished in a more hands-on, practical learning environment.

“South Africa’s manufacturing sector can only grow if we have the talented engineers, artisans and technicians with the skills to build and fix things,” Van Rooyen says.

He was speaking at the official unveiling of a mural by Gqeberha-based artist Buntu Fihla at the company’s manufacturing and assembly hall. The mural is meant to instil pride among employees and to depict respect for the artisan.

“We want visiting school groups, students and employees to understand the value of having a trade and that it is a career path to be proud of, which offers many opportunities. For trade-tested artisans, the world is their oyster. There is a shortage of technical skills globally and we have found that many South Africans are being lured overseas by international recruiters.”

The National Development Plan has a set target of turning out 30 000 artisans per year by 2030, but current estimates suggest an average closer to 20 000, showing a shortage of what are categorised as “priority skills”.

According to Van Rooyen, Jendamark has been contributing to skills development for the past decade by running its own in-house apprenticeship programme for mechanical fitters, electricians and toolmakers.

98% of apprentices become artisans

The four-year programme, which is overseen by MERSETA and endorsed by the department of higher education and training, has so far delivered an overall 98% pass rate for apprentices taking their trade test.

Funeka Gusha is a qualified toolmaker and apprentice mentor and is also a product of the programme. She is responsible for coaching Jendamark’s toolmaker apprentices through the work-based learning process.

“In becoming an artisan, you gain lots of skills and opportunities. You can earn an accredited Red Seal certificate, do better paid work and like me, may even be called upon to teach others.”

As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she says she was proud to choose a challenging career path and was pleased to share her expertise and experience with the young men and women coming through the ranks.

“I enjoy being a mentor. It has taught me a lot in terms of personal growth, patience and dealing with different students. Seeing them working hard with determination inspires me. We have one candidate who is preparing for his trade test right now and the dedication he shows is amazing.”