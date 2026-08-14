Data reveals more women buying houses

'Many of these women view property as a means to financial security for themselves and their dependents.'

More women than ever are using property ownership to build wealth and achieve financial independence.

The trend reflects broader shifts in women’s earning power, changing household responsibilities and improving access to finance, positioning women as an increasingly influential force in South Africa’s residential property market.

BetterBond Home Loans’ data shows that more than 43 000 women applied for home loans in 2024 and 2025, and more than half of all applications involving women were from first-time buyers entering the property market.

“As more women assert their financial independence and flex their purchasing power, we are seeing strong activity from this segment of the market,” says Mary Lindemann, Chief Operations Officer of BetterBond Home Loans.

More women buying property

Lindemann says historically, women have faced barriers to homeownership. But in recent years, improved access to finance and greater economic empowerment have seen women become formidable players in the housing market.

BetterBond’s data shows that the number of women applying for bonds as the main applicant increased by 18% from 2024 to 2025. “What is encouraging is that the number of first-time buyers among these applicants also increased,” she adds. In 2024, 3 550 were new buyers. This rose by 10% in 2025.

In April 2025, the transfer duty threshold increased from R1.1 million to R1.21 million, improving affordability for many first-time buyers, including women, says Lindemann.

“We expect our data for this year to show a similar growth trajectory as an accommodating lending environment would likely have bolstered buying activity.”

Women in lower-to-middle classes buying property

She notes that property ownership for first-time women buyers in the lower-to-middle income brackets has also become more accessible thanks to government subsidy schemes such as the First Home Finance (previously called FLISP) programme.

“This once-off subsidy enables qualifying buyers to afford their first home.”

The increase in applications is also changing the reasons women are buying property. Women increasingly view property as a pathway to wealth generation and financial security, she says.

“Many of these women view property as a means to financial security for themselves and their dependents.”

Independent buying power

According to BetterBond’s data, women are also showing strong independent buying power, revealing that women as the main bond applicants spend, on average, R1.3 million on a home, while those buying as a spouse spend R1.9 million.

This trend reflects a broader global shift.

While the momentum is encouraging, significant structural barriers still affect women’s ability to build wealth through property, says Lindemann.

There is still a formidable wage gap, with research suggesting that women in South Africa earn between 25% and 33% less than their male counterparts. But overall, women earn more than before and have greater control over their own finances and those of their households.

More young women buying on their own

“Recent property market trends suggest that more women under the age of 35 are buying homes on their own. Over the past two decades, the share of women-only property purchases has grown significantly, while the proportion of men-only purchases has remained relatively stable,” says Lindemann.

“Women are getting married later, if at all, and many are delaying starting a family. They are not waiting for a ring or spouse to buy property,” adds Lindemann.

As more women build wealth, increase their earning power, and enter the property market, their influence on home ownership trends is expected to continue strengthening, she says.

“Supported by a favourable lending environment and continued demand from first-time buyers, more women are likely to use property ownership as a foundation for long-term financial security and wealth creation.”

Reshaping home on project at a time

“We’re seeing more women confidently taking ownership of their home improvement journeys, from making purchasing decisions and planning renovations to tackling DIY projects and creating spaces that reflect their needs and aspirations,” says Jillian Kay, Brand Strategy Leader at Leroy Merlin South Africa.

“Home transformation is no longer viewed as a traditionally male-led space. Today, women are playing a significant role in shaping how homes function, feel and evolve.”

For many South Africans, a home represents far more than four walls and a roof. It is a place where memories are created, families grow, traditions are preserved, and futures are built.

As women continue to invest in property ownership, they are also investing in creating spaces that support the people and communities around them.

Home improvements

Kay adds that from first-time apartment owners and young professionals to mothers, entrepreneurs, and retirees, women increasingly view their homes as an extension of themselves: spaces that are practical, comfortable, functional, and deeply personal.

This is as Leroy Merlin launches its “She Builds Her Ekhaya” Women’s Month campaign to celebrate ways women build, shape and nurture their homes.

“People want homes that reflect how they live. Whether it’s creating an entertainment area for family gatherings, designing a productive work-from-home space or upgrading a kitchen that brings people together, we’re seeing homeowners make choices that are deeply connected to their everyday lives.”