‘I was hoping this wouldn’t make it online’: Lasizwe as his Bryanston home gets listed for R3.8 million

Lasizwe also responded to claims that his siblings had taken him to court over ownership of the property.

Multi-award-winning content creator Thulasizwe “Lasizwe” Dambuza has reacted on social media after reports that his Bryanston home has been listed for R3.8 million.

MND News reported on X that the property had been listed for sale on Property24.

The publication reported that an unnamed source claimed the sale followed changes to Lasizwe’s YouTube team, with some members reportedly retrenched during a restructuring.

Reacting to the publication’s tweet, Lasizwe said he had hoped the news would not make it to social media.

“Was hoping this wouldn’t make it online… but here we are.”

Was hoping this wouldn’t make it online… but here we are. https://t.co/3GqO9LlBHx August 13, 2026

Lasizwe addresses court claims

Lasizwe also responded to claims that his siblings had taken him to court over ownership of the property.

A social media user claimed that the property belonged to Lasizwe’s late father and that his siblings had taken him to court over the deceased estate.

Lasizwe disputed the claim and asked the person who made it to provide evidence.

“What I find fascinating about you is the confidence with which you continuously speak about my life while knowing so little about what actually happens in it,” Lasizwe wrote.

“Give us the case number, the court, the dates. Anything,” he added.