Dis-Chem pays one employee R29m, while lowest-paid worker earns R60k

The highest-paid employee is not an executive nor a member of the Saltzman family.

Dis-Chem, South Africa’s second-largest retail pharmacy chain, has disclosed a shocking pay gap between its non-executive employees.

While it is not unheard of for a CEO to earn much more than ordinary employees, it is somewhat surprising for a non-executive member to earn more than the CEO, or even the founder.

Well… it has happened at Dis-Chem. The group disclosed in its remuneration report for the 2026 financial year that its highest-paid employee received R29 million during the period, while its lowest-paid employee received R60 000.

Pay gap at Dis-Chem

Revealing pay gaps within Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed companies is in line with the amendment to the Companies Act of 2008, which requires publicly listed and state-owned companies to disclose how much they pay their lowest- and highest-paid employees.

Dis-Chem told The Citizen that the highest-paid employee is not an executive member but works within one of the group’s subsidiaries.

“This individual is not an executive member, but an employee within one of our subsidiaries who received a profit share as part of their gross remuneration.”

Subsidiaries under the group include Dis-Chem Life, CJ Distribution, and Dis-Chem Health. The retailer did not specify which subsidiary the individual works for.

Dis-Chem CEO receives lower pay

The retailer also did not disclose how much of the R29 million comes from profit sharing and how much the individual actually earns.

The second highest-paid employee is group CEO Rui Morais with a single-figure remuneration of R18.55 million – lower than the R18.58 million he received in the previous year. Dis-Chem said this is due to the retailer’s HEPS performance and its failure to meet its target.

However, Morais’ awarded remuneration is R23.59 million, including long-term incentives (not included in the single-figure remuneration). The awarded remuneration figure includes an R5 million share scheme for the financial year 2026 that will vest over three years.

Simply put, the shares will become theirs gradually over the next three years, as long as they meet the conditions of the share scheme, such as remaining with the company or meeting performance targets.

Saltzman’s payday

The remuneration report includes the amounts paid to two members of the Saltzman family. Founder Ivan Saltzman is listed as one of the executive directors.

He received single-figure remuneration of R22 million, up from the R18 million he received the previous year.

His son, Saul, received single-figure remuneration of R8.6 million, an increase from the R8.4 million he received in the previous financial year.

Pay levels in the group

The remuneration report shows that the median remuneration earned within the group is R144 000 per year, and the average is R276 000.

“Dis-Chem has committed that employees who work for the full year will not earn lower than R60k for the year, and this is the case, with our lowest employees earning a total gross remuneration of R60 000,” reads the report.

“In addition, those who are wage earners are on an hourly minimum wage of R33.96.”