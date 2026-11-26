The investment platform urges clients not to log in or share sensitive information as independent IT experts investigate.

Investment platform EasyEquities, owned by JSE-listed Purple Group, temporarily suspended access on Thursday to protect clients following a cybersecurity incident.

The company is investigating the incident with independent IT experts and urged users on Thursday morning not to attempt to log in until it confirms via email and social media that access has been restored.

It warned clients not to hand over passwords or one-time login codes if contacted by someone purporting to be from the platform.

“Treat any unexpected call, email, SMS or WhatsApp that asks for personal or banking details with caution, even if it seems to come from us.”

It also said, “Don’t change your banking details or approve a payment because someone asked you to. Check it with us first.

“With malicious cyber attacks a reality worldwide and across various service providers, our expert team and robust systems remain hard at work daily to ensure your account remains secure.”

“We apologise for the temporary inconvenience and appreciate your support and patience”.

A growing number of websites are being hacked, including online booking platform Travelstart, whose customers recently received messages containing correct flight booking references and requesting credit card details following a cyberattack.

SA Home Loans (SAHL) has also been hacked, with clients warned this week to check their bank accounts for incorrect debit orders.

Managing director of Cyanre – The Digital Forensic Lab, and North West University Associate Professor Danny Myburgh recently told Moneyweb that artificial intelligence (AI) was increasing the ease of attacks and the speed at which they were conducted.

SAHL informed customers this week that a malicious third party had accessed their bank account numbers, branch codes and first names by hacking its website.

It warned clients to be wary of messages purporting to be from SAHL or their bank that request banking information, and urged them never to share PINs, one-time passwords, or other passwords with anyone.

Customers were also advised to exercise caution with links and unexpected requests for information.

“We will never ask you for your banking passwords or OTPs. “

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.