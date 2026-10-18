South Africans turn to AI for advice as experts warn of privacy and scam risk

Three in four South Africans use AI-powered tools such as chatbots, image generators and video creation platforms.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more integrated into everyday life, a new survey shows South Africans are increasingly turning to AI for help with everyday decisions, from writing documents and planning holidays to seeking health advice.

The survey by Kaspersky found that nearly three in four South Africans use AI-powered tools such as chatbots, image generators and video creation platforms.

Common uses

The most common uses include searching for and summarising information (74%), writing text (49%) and generating images (39%).

The findings suggest AI is evolving from a productivity tool into a digital adviser, with many users seeking guidance on personal matters.

According to the survey, 29% of respondents use AI for health-related questions, while 25% turn to it for help planning holidays, weekends or social events. A further 34% said they seek advice from AI on various personal issues.

Warning

But cybersecurity experts warn that growing reliance on AI could expose users to privacy and security risks, and that AI’s convenience comes with growing concerns about how personal information is shared and stored.

“Users should be aware of the limitations and potential risks associated with AI services,” said Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel for the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

“Even widely used AI platforms may contain vulnerabilities that could lead to data exposure, while information shared with these platforms may be processed or accessed by third parties depending on the service and its policies.”

AI content

The survey also highlighted concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated content. Nearly one in 10 South African respondents said they had already encountered incorrect information produced by AI, while 24% believe the technology can provide inaccurate answers.

Jedidi urged users to verify information before acting on it, especially on sensitive subjects.

“It is important to develop digital habits such as verifying information, handling personal data with caution and critically assessing AI-generated responses,” he said.

Cybercriminals

He also warned that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting the popularity of AI by creating fake AI services designed to steal data or distribute malware.

“Users should also be aware that cybercriminals increasingly use fake AI agents and services as a lure to distribute malware, sometimes disguising malicious tools as well-known AI resources,” Jedidi said.

Users have been advised not to share confidential information with AI platforms, to review privacy policies carefully and to independently verify information generated by AI, particularly on medical, financial and legal matters.