Eskom’s new CEO: 5 things to know about Dan Marokane

Dan Marokane assumed his role as Eskom CEO on 1 March.

Image: Twitter/ @Eskom_SA

Winds of change are blowing at Eskom, after the appointment of Dan Marokane as Group Chief Executive.

The newly-appointed CEO assumed his role on 1 March 2024.

While many South Africans relentlessly glare eye-balls at Marokane, some are blindly wondering who he is.

Here are some things worth knowing about the man currently occupying the country’s hottest seat.

Highly qualified

Marokane is a qualified chemical engineer with an undergraduate degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Having clearly studied to show himself approved, Morakane holds a diploma from the Imperial College’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering.

The newly-appointed CEO also boasts two masters degrees to seal the stamp on his professional expertise, namely; an MBA from UCT and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of London.

Double decade experience

Marokane’s rise to Eskom’s top-spot is not an overnight success, as his leadership journey spans more than two decades.

During his career, Marokane has held several high positions and served on various boards.

His most recent stint as Chief Executive was at major sugar producer, Tongaat-Hulett, where he stepped in during a period when the company was facing financial struggles.

After his exit from Eskom over nine years ago, Marokane worked as an independent energy and infrastructure professional, providing expertise to various corporations.

Not new to Eskom

Marokane returns to the embattled parastatal after resigning in 2015, following a suspension.

During his tenure as Group Executive, Marokane reportedly called out fraudulent and corrupt practices at the height of state capture – a move for which he was suspended.

Welcoming Marokane upon his return, Eskom Board Chairman Mteto Nyati, said the newly-appointed CEO and his team had two critical tasks ahead.

“First, they must address the current business challenges. Load shedding must become a thing of the past. Second, they need to reposition and restructure Eskom to enable growth and sustainability,” Nyati said.

Certified board member

Marokane is a member of the University of Johannesburg Engineering Advisory Board, and was previously a member of the UK High Commission Management Board in SA.

As with any leadership position, the first 100 days are considered critical. Marokane’s takeover of the top position at Eskom is no different.

The newly-appointed CEO has been tasked by the Eskom Board to prioritise specific key areas within his first 100 days at the helm.

Assessing the Generation Operational Recovery Plan;

Reviewing Eskom’s unbundling plans;

Engaging with internal and external stakeholders.

